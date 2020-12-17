With the 2020 season now in the rearview mirror, Charlotte football is already looking ahead to 2021.
Charlotte head coach Will Healy announced the early portion 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, as it the early signing period started for college football teams. The class is loaded with three-star prospects, with 11 three stars and 17 recruits overall.
“I’m really excited about this class. When it's all said and done, I believe it will be one of the top classes in Conference USA," said Healy. "Another very strong class. Back to back years that I think we can add some really good quality depth and add competition to spots. That’s important for us."
Highlights of the class
The 49ers brought in Stephen Parker, who be a big help on defense. At 6’2, 170 he is a quick versatile safety. Out of Tampa Florida, this three-star recruit totaled 132 tackles in his final two years of high school.
The 49ers also added an ESPN three-star recruit, Miles Posey. A 6’3, 220-pound defensive end, Posey will be certain to bring back the power defensive rush game for Charlotte.
Charlotte also brings in a 6’2, 190-pound wide receiver in Elijah Spencer. Spencer led Dutch Fork to back-to-back undefeated seasons and two state championships. He is quick and has great hands. He is a phenomenal route runner as well.
Charlotte has placed a lot of emphasis on the run game in recent years, and they have added several new offensive linemen to the team. Trevor Timmons from Blythewood South Carolina comes in at 6’2, 275 pounds and will look to make an immediate impact in the run game. Charlotte also picked up offensive lineman Knox Boyd from Denton, Texas who had an offer from North Texas, his hometown college.
Will Healy signed his first high school quarterback since coming to the Queen City. Xavier Williams comes in unproven but ready to work as Healy’s first quarterback signing at the helm of the 49ers. At 6’2, 200 pounds he fits the stereotypical mold of a great quarterback and will look to prove that as well.
The 49ers also are bringing in a new running back in Chavion Smith. He is a local talent from Statesville, NC. He could possibly replacement for Aaron McAllister and Tre Harbison if the two running backs don't back next season. He has some big shoes to fill but the coaching staff will be sure to prepare him well for the task at hand.
Charlotte added a new cornerback as well in Douglas Newsome. The 6’0, 175-pound corner from Orange county Virginia had 21 tackles and two interceptions in his final year in highschool.
“The biggest thing was us finding the right kind of culture fits. Our staff has done a tremendous job of making sure we get the background information that we need to be able to sign the right type of guys," said Healy on the new players. "We may make some mistakes if you’ve got a guy who doesn’t have senior film or didn’t play a senior season, the evaluation process will be more difficult. However, we cannot take somebody that is not going to be the right type of person in this program."
Charlotte will look to bounce back from what was a roller coaster of a 2020 season. The 49ers went 2-4 on the season. Charlotte will have another chance to sign more players in February signing period and from the transfer portal.
