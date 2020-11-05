After five games in the 2020 season, the Charlotte 49er football team sit at a 2-3 record, which was the same record for the team through five games in 2019.
There’s still a lot of season left for the 49ers. See what has happened so far and what’s yet to come for Charlotte.
Road Warriors
Charlotte has been all over the country this year as they have played four of their five games on the road. Due to COVID-19, Charlotte has had to cancel two home games. This has resulted in Charlotte being on the road more often.
“This is the most adverse time they will ever go through,” said 49er coach Will Healy. “Our group has worked really hard to stay positive and move through this situation.”
Charlotte has had close bouts on the road in matchups against Appalachian State and Conference USA rival, Florida Atlantic. Charlotte was able to get the first win of the season on the road at North Texas as well. Charlotte is ready to return home on Nov. 14 for a non-conference bout with Gardner-Webb.
Conference USA Success
Charlotte has played well in conference play so far. The Niners, who boast a 2-1 record in C-USA play, look to continue the success. The Niners have beaten two C-USA opponents so far this season in games against North Texas and UTEP.
“Great leadership has handled this conference slate by saying what can we do to be better,” said Healy.
Part of the leadership has come from redshirt junior quarterback Chris Reynolds who has been a huge part of the winning ways in conference. He has thrown for 1,100 passing yards so far this season and 789 of those yards have come in conference play. Reynolds has been a big part of the success with his impeccable play.
The offense can also credit the running back duo of Aaron McAllister and Tre Harbison III for another offensive spark. McAllister, who was given C-USA offensive player of the week honors against North Texas, has delivered.
Charlotte currently sits third in the eastern division of the C-USA conference. They are behind a nationally-ranked Marshall Thundering Herd football team and the Owls of Florida Atlantic. The Niners will look to fight for a bid at the C-USA title game in the second half of the season.
Looking Ahead
Charlotte looks to continue what they have been doing so far. The biggest thing that has been key for wins has been the play from the defense. The defense's performance has helped Charlotte to stay in the lead of games.
Redshirt junior defensive back Ben DeLuca has been on a tear. DeLuca currently sits with 41 tackles on the year and can become the record holder for most tackles in Charlotte football history this weekend against Middle Tennessee. He tied the record on Halloween night against Duke with six tackles, which gives him a total 306 tackles in his 49er career. Transfer linebacker Tyler Murray has been a great addition for the Niners as he has brought in 42 total tackles this season, the most on the team.
Charlotte has shifted some games in their schedule. Charlotte has had their game against Florida International rescheduled after COVID-19 interfered with the first matchup on Oct. 17. That game will now be played on Dec. 5 at Charlotte. The new non-conference bout with Garnder-Webb is set for 12 p.m. on Nov. 14. The 49ers have five total games left in 2020.
Even though the record for the 49ers isn’t perfect, Healy’s squad has gotten through a lot of adversity time and time again. There’s still opportunities for Charlotte to head back to a bowl game this season.
“We have seen tremendous progress in this group of guys,” said Healy. “When we want to feel sorry for ourselves, we just decide that we can overcome it and be enthusiastic about it.”
