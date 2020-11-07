Charlotte had its fourth game either postponed or canceled during the 2020 season on Friday, Nov. 6.
The 49ers, who last played on Oct. 31 at Duke, postponed their Nov. 7 game at Middle Tennessee after seven COVID-19 positive cases were reported by the football program. The positive cases have identified as a cluster. According to a NinerNotice sent from the University, the positive tests were found through the University's Niner Health checks and testing required by Conference USA.
“We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone our game at Middle Tennessee. Our coaching staff and players were looking forward to the Conference USA matchup,” said Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill in a statement. “The health and safety of everyone involved, however, remains the top priority during these challenging times.”
Charlotte canceled its Sept. 12 game at UNC Chapel Hill and the next week Georgia State postponed their game with the 49ers due to COVID-19 issues on their side. A couple weeks later Florida International postponed its Oct. 17 game with Charlotte due to COVID-19 issues on their side. That game has been moved to Dec. 5. Out of the four games either postponed or canceled, two of them have been Conference USA games.
Overall, the 49ers have had seven games impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the season started, Charlotte lost three opponents in Tennessee, Norfolk State and Old Dominion. Then, of course, the four games during the season.
Five games into the season, Charlotte is 2-3 and 2-1 in C-USA play. Charlotte is set to play Gardner-Webb on Nov. 14 to help make up for missed games this year. No official decision has been made on that game as of Nov. 6.
This story will continue to be updated as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.