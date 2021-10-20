The Charlotte 49ers football team returns home to face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (FAU). The 49ers will look to keep things rolling in a matchup that could have significant conference implications.
"It is exciting to be back on a game week," said Head Coach Will Healy. "It's pretty cool that we will get to play an extremely important football game at home toward the end of October."
The contest will get underway on Thursday, Oct. 21, under the lights in Jerry Richardson Stadium. This will be the third game in conference for both teams, and the units should be well-rested after their respective bye weeks.
About the Teams:
The 49ers currently have a 4-2 record, which is the best start in program history, while the Owls sit at 3-3 on the season. Charlotte impressively won their last game against Florida International 45-33. The team is firing on all cylinders and will try to keep it up against their rival Flordia Atlantic.
"Part of our growth is learning how to be able to stay crisp and efficient and get better, and I think our guys have attacked it pretty well thus far," said Healy.
Charlotte has had a great start to conference play as they boast a 2-0 record while sitting in first place in the East division. However, The matchup against FAU may be the most challenging conference game yet.
The history between the two programs runs deep as Charlotte is 2-4 all-time against Florida Atlantic. However, the Owls have been very successful when playing at Jerry Richardson Stadium, as they have won every matchup when Charlotte has hosted. This game will be an opportunity for the 49ers to prove themselves against a formidable adversary.
"It'll definitely be great to play against those guys at home in our stadium, with our crowd helping us out, bringing energy, and I definitely look forward to that matchup," said senior wide receiver Victor Tucker.
Fun Facts:
Charlotte is 9-2 over its last 11 Conference USA (C-USA) games and will look to add to that total on Thursday.
Charlotte leads C-USA and ranks ninth in the NCAA in time of possession (33:27).
The 49ers have committed the fewest amount of turnovers in the C-USA with six.
Charlotte has 34 players on the roster that hail from the Charlotte area
What to Watch For:
Watch for sophomore running back Shadrick Byrd to be prominent in the return game for the 49ers. Byrd totaled 117 yards on two kickoff returns in the victory over the Panthers. His outstanding performance led to him being named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week, so expect Byrd to pick up where he left off.
Senior defensive end Markees Watts is on the cusp of making history which could come on Thursday night against the Owls. Watts needs three and a half sacks to tie the school record held by former teammate and current Pittsburgh Steeler Alex Highsmith. Watch for him to add to his sack total on what could be a memorable night.
The last thing to watch out for is a free t-shirt giveaway for the first 4,000 students that enter the stadium. So be sure to get your "Let's Go" Niners t-shirt at the game.
How to Watch:
The game will get underway at 7:30 on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network, and you can also listen on ESPN 730.
