Due to COVID-19 postponing and cancelling games, the Charlotte 49ers haven’t played a game of football in five weeks. In their first game since Oct. 31, the 2-3 Charlotte 49ers lost 37-19 at home to the 4-6 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sunday, Dec. 6.
The Niners' rust really showed in the first half of the game against WKU. The Hilltoppers dominated the game in the first two quarters, holding Charlotte to just 34 yards on offense. Charlotte trailed 17-0 at halftime, their second straight game trailing by 17 at the half. Western Kentucky’s first touchdown came off of a fumbled snap on a punt that was taken in for six by WKU sophomore defensive back A.J. Brathwaite Jr.
"That was one of the more dominant defensive performances I've seen in a long time, I mean 28 plays for 35 yards offense, that’s not very good,” said Head Coach Will Healy. “Not great execution. A lot of people that I'm sure will be able to watch the film tomorrow and say, 'I could have done better.' That's got to be our mindset as a football team. What could I have done to help our football team? It starts with me and ends with me. Obviously today wasn't good enough."
After going scoreless in the first half, the 49ers started the second strong by driving 75 yards down the field in ten plays to score a touchdown and close the point gap to just ten. Chris Reynolds connected with Victor Tucker twice, totaling for 50 receiving yards and helped set up Micaleous Elder’s first touchdown of the day for the 49ers.
Things started looking hopeful for the 49ers offense but they failed to score on their next four drives while WKU went on a 13-0 scoring run. The Niners didn’t see their next touchdown until the fourth quarter which came from a 30-yard receiving touchdown to Cameron Dollar which was his only catch of the game. Coming off of Charlotte’s failed onside kick attempt, WKU answered back with a touchdown of their own at the hands of C.J. Jones on a five-yard give.
Charlotte played tough to the very end, scoring a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the game. This was Micaleous Elder’s second receiving touchdown and Dom Shoffner’s only pass of the game. While he didn’t score this game, Tre Harbison’s 85 yards on 16 rush attempts helped set up for the scores the Niners did get.
Notable Performances:
While Charlotte’s offense didn’t click throughout the whole game, one player from the Niners offense who stepped up was wide receiver Victor Tucker who snagged eight receptions for 111 yards. This is the most receptions and receiving yards a Charlotte player has gotten since Tucker got 118 yards from nine catches in Charlotte’s loss to Florida Atlantic on Oct. 3. This also brings him to 2,021 total receiving yards in his career making him the second player in 49ers history with over 2,000 receiving yards.
“Honestly I didn’t feel like it was good enough,” said Tucker. “When you look at how many points we scored, 19, that’s not who we are as a unit and I personally take responsibility for that.”
Another player that had a historical performance was redshirt senior safety Ben DeLuca whose seven tackles brought him to a career total of 307 tackles. This edges out the all-time school-record of 306 career tackles set by linebacker Jeff Gemmell last season.
Quick Takeaways:
With this being their first game in over a month, hopefully this was enough for Charlotte to shake off the rust and get back to having the potential they did when they went on a high scoring two-game win streak back in October. With a tough matchup on Friday, facing the dangerous defense of the 7-1 Marshall football team that only has allowed an average of 11 points per game this season, Charlotte’s offense needs to be prepared to fire on all cylinders. Through their game against WKU, there were glimpses of a Charlotte offense that could have what it takes. This could be seen in players like Reynolds, Tucker and Harbison who had very good games. There were also players like Shoffner, Elder and Taylor Thompson who may not have had jaw dropping performances against WKU but definitely helped provide for their offense. From what was shown on Sunday, Charlotte’s offense could definitely have what it takes if they can get themselves going early.
When do they play next?
Charlotte travels to Huntington, W. Va. to take on the 7-1 Marshall Thundering Herd. They face off on Friday, Dec. 11 for a 6:30 p.m. matchup that will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.
