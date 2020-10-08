After a long and anticipated wait, Charlotte athletics has come up with an official plan to allow fans for Charlotte football's two home games in October.
After North Carolina governor Roy Cooper announced back in September, that spectators would be allowed back into sporting events at seven percent capacity starting Oct. 2, Charlotte started to put a plan together to safely allow fans.
For at least the two home games in October, no tickets will be sold to outside fans. Tickets will be given to UNC Charlotte students, families of Charlotte football players and visiting teams. The capacity will be 1,071. If capacity limit changes before Charlotte’s Nov. 28 home game against Western Kentucky, ticket arrangements could change.
When it comes to protocols inside the stadium, masks and social distancing will be mandatory, the Charlotte athletic department said in a statement on Oct. 7. There be pod sections around the stadium that will help keep fans socially distant. A new clear bag policy will also be implemented. No tailgating will be allowed.
The plan has been one that has been a long time coming. Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill expressed excitement about fans coming back into the stadium in a statement.
"We appreciate the patience and support of Niner Nation. As excited as we are to host fans at our home games, it is never a preference to exclude fans from attending. However, we understand and support the decision and continue to focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans," said Hill.
The 49ers will once again see fans in Jerry Richardson Stadium after seeing an uptick in crowds last year as the team went 7-5 and made their first bowl appearance in school history.
Charlotte will play at North Texas on Oct. 10 before coming back home for a two-game homestand. North Texas will allow around 8,000 fans against the 49ers. The game is at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
When the 49ers host FIU on Oct. 17 with select fans, the game will be at 8 p.m. and on ESPNU as well.
