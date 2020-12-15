While Charlotte's football season may have been short for the 49ers, this didn’t ruin offensive linemen Jaelin Fisher’s outlook on the season as it helped him realize to live each day to the fullest.
“COVID has helped me see that nothing is guaranteed in life, and why stop what you’re doing because some games got cancelled and you’re feeling down,” said Fisher.
Growing up just outside of Nashville, Tenn., Fisher played for Pearl Cohn High School. He received many accolades for his success on the field such as the state’s top lineman award as well as earning All-City and All-Metro honors.
Fisher enjoys cooking and playing video games with friends. He especially enjoys spending time with his family.
“I’m really big on family,” Fisher had to say when listing some of his hobbies.
After serving a redshirt season in 2016, Fisher played in six games during the 2017 season, starting in one of those games. He made his first collegiate start against FIU in which the team recorded a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) record of 349 rushing yards that game.
As a redshirt sophomore, Fisher started all 12 games at center for the 49ers en route to four 200+ yard rushing performances for the team. Three of these performances came against C-USA opponents in FAU, FIU and Western Kentucky.
In 2019, as a redshirt junior, Fisher and the offensive line gave up only 1.62 sacks per game which was tied for 32nd lowest in the country. The offensive line was the only unit in C-USA to earn a spot on the Joe Moore Award’s midseason honor roll. The team scored on 88.4% of possessions in the red zone ranking them in the top 35 in the nation.
To add to what was an outstanding season for the program, Fisher played in the 49ers’ first bowl game in program history on December 20, 2019. It was a losing effort, but history was made nonetheless as it showed that Charlotte has a bright future in the sport.
“It means a lot especially for Charlotte which is an up-and-coming program, and Coach Healy always said that he is blessed to be able to coach here because it is big time,” said Fisher.
Apart from the total team success, the 49ers have had great success running the football over the last several seasons. Fisher as well as the other lineman have had the opportunity to block for several outstanding running backs. Benny LeMay, who has spent time with the Cleveland Browns practice squad, had two 1,000 yard seasons. Aaron McAllister and Tre Harbison III have had a great deal of success this season in just five games this season.
“They make our jobs a little easier, they are all great powerful backs that bring their own style and flavor to the game,” said Fisher in reference to the three running backs.
Fisher started in all five of the 49ers’ games in the 2020 season. Although it has been unfortunate that the pandemic interfered so much, the team made the most out of the games they were able to play. Charlotte had a 2-3 record on the season having played tougher power five conference opponents as well such as Duke from the ACC.
Aside from athletics, Fisher boasts a 3.4 GPA and is on the dean’s list as well. Fisher is an Africana studies major and was on the C-USA honor roll in 2016 and 2017. Balancing a college workload as well as being a division one athlete is not an easy task and requires a great deal of time management.
“You really have to balance the two (athletics and academics) out, and you have to find the right time for your studies,” said Fisher.
If there is one thing that 2020 has taught Fisher, it’s that nothing is guaranteed as Fisher noted and that he’s appreciating his friends and family even more as well as football. As the pandemic has challenged everyone, Fisher sees the need to to work hard and live every day like it could be his last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.