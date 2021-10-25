The Charlotte 49er football team went into their bye week following their best start in history at 4-2. Charlotte came out of the bye to face FAU, a team they have struggled against in the past.
The Niners led after the first half thanks to a touchdown after the second-quarter clock hit zero. FAU may have been behind 9-7 at the half, but they were not deterred. They outscored the Niners 31-0 in the second half to take a big 38-9 win.
Here are some takeaways from this loss.
Defensive struggles continue and are becoming too much for the offense
Charlotte's offense has been firing on all cylinders this season, but the defense has not been able to keep up and continues to cause issues for the team.
The Niners allow an average of 27.4 points per game. This puts them sixth among other C-USA teams. The offense's 26.9 points per game is becoming too little to match the lack of defense the team shows.
Charlotte may have had the lead in the first half, but FAU scored on five of seven drives in the second half. Although FAU fumbled three times and Charlotte was able to recover one of them, none of the fumbles were forced by the Niners.
Run defense is the main downfall of the team
While the defense has seen constant struggles, it is the run defense that is killing the Niners. FAU put up 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Charlotte is dead last in rushing yards allowed per game among C-USA teams with 221.9 yards. This is not only last in C-USA, but of the 130 NCAA teams, only six teams have allowed more rushing yards per game.
Run game sees little to no success
Running backs Calvin Camp and Shadrick Byrd have looked good this season, putting up numbers higher in C-USA, but we did not see that from them the other day.
Charlotte rushed for a very poor 77 yards on 32 carries, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. If you take away Camp's one big 29-yard run, they only averaged 1.5 yards per carry.
The Niners have lost all games where they run for less than 150 yards, and in all the games, they had no touchdowns on the ground. This shows how critical it is for them to get the run going.
Chris Reynolds is not enough to carry the offense
It is no secret that the offense revolves around quarterback Chris Reynolds. He is the heart of the offense and tends to contribute a tremendous load to the team's success. Yet, despite all of that, Reynolds could not cover the struggles of the run.
His TD to Interception ratio may have been a poor 1:2, but he had a solid 71.0%completion percentage and broke 200 yards through the air.
Not even Reynolds is perfect, and when he has games like the one against FAU, the Niners don't find success. There were only three games this season where Reynolds didn't break the 200 passing yards mark or throw 70%+. The Niners lost all three games. An offense can't rely on one player and his receiving core to do it for them.
Even in darkness, Tucker and DuBose shine
Since the start of the season, DuBose has started to make a name for himself after transferring to Charlotte this offseason. He leads the team in TD receptions with five and is one yard short of the most yards. Despite the team's struggles, DuBse still hauled in five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Tucker is no stranger to shining for this offense. He has been with the team for four full seasons and is now in his fifth. The duo of Tucker and Reynolds has been deadly for all defenses. During the game, the duo broke the school record for yards by a QB/WR duo. Tucker even tied an individual school record with 13 total 100-yard games.
Tucker currently leads in yards for the team and has two touchdowns on the year. Against FAU, he had a team-high six receptions and 105 yards catching. These two were one of the few bright spots of the team this week.
Charlotte will have another tough task at hand as they play Western Kentucky this coming Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.
