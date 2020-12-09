On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Charlotte 49ers hosted the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at noon. After over a month off from playing, Charlotte came out sluggish and fell to the Hilltoppers, 37-19.
This was the 49ers first game since Oct. 31 and was also senior day after the senior ceremony. Although the team came up short, they fought hard and played hard for 60 minutes.
Here are five takeaways from Sunday's defeat.
The offense came out rusty after a month off of playing
The 49er offense was struggling in their first game since October especially in the first half producing only 34 yards of offense. The Niners were held scoreless in the first half for the first time since their appearance in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl last year against Buffalo, where the Niners also lost by double-digits. Charlotte was finally able to crack the scoreboard in the opening drive of the second half shaking off the rust after not playing since Halloween night against Duke. Despite being shutout in the first half, the 49ers were able to put up 19 points in the game but two touchdowns came on the final two possessions for the Niners when the game was already decided.
Quarterback Chris Reynolds looked uneasy in the pocket
Throughout the game, it looked like Chris Reynolds was running for his life. Western Kentucky’s defense combined for nine hurries in addition to one sack on the day. Due to the constant collapse of the offensive line, Reynolds was never able to get into a rhythm. The one time it looked like he might get in a rhythm, two deep passes were negated by the referees as the players were out of bounds. Reynolds went 5-for-15 in the first half but was able to bounce back to 14-for-34 for 205 yards. Reynolds also threw for two touchdowns in the second half and finished the day with a 31.1 Quarterback Rating.
Hilltoppers ran over the 49ers defense
Since the opening drive of the game, Western Kentucky was having their way with the 49ers defense before being stopped within the one yard line on the opening drive. The Hilltoppers’ offense had 436 total offensive yards, getting 218 rushing yards and 218 passing yards. It seemed anytime Charlotte would score to show signs of hope, the Hilltoppers would answer right back, putting out any spark of hope for the Niners. Western Kentucky scored two rushing touchdowns and also threw for one touchdown. The Niners defense did seem to step up later in the second half making the job harder for the Hilltoppers’ quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome causing him to end with a 69.1 Quarterback Rating.
Juniors achieved career milestones
Quarterback Chris Reynolds and wide receiver Victor Tucker both met some major milestones in their careers at Charlotte. Reynolds, despite struggling most of the game, was able to throw for his 5,000th career passing yard, ending the game at 5,042 yards. The redshirt junior quarterback is now only 363 yards from tying former Niners quarterback Matt Johnson for the most passing yards in Charlotte history.
Tucker also reached a milestone of 2,000 receiving yards in his career with the 49ers. He is currently in second place all-time for receiving yards, only trailing Austin Duke by 1,416 yards. Despite the rough game for the offense, Tucker was able to stand out as the receiver finished the day with 111 yards on eight catches. Tucker has been the go-to guy for Reynolds the entire season and continued that trend on Sunday.
Ben DeLuca cements his legacy in Niners lore
On the opening drive of the game, Senior Safety Ben DeLuca set the program record for most tackles, which was 306 previously held by Jeff Gemmell. DeLuca set the record on the opening drive tackling the Western Kentucky player at the goal line on fourth down, giving the 49ers a key stop on defense. The new program tackle record is 313 after DeLuca made seven tackles in the game against the Hilltoppers.
After their Dec. 11 game against Marshall was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Marshall program, the 49ers end the season 2-4 overall and 2-2 in conference.
