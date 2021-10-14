Now halfway through the 2021 season, the Charlotte 49er football team is off to their best start in school history at 4-2 and has doubled their 2020 win total.
Charlotte was only favored in two of their games at the start of the year, but now they are 4-2. They sit alone at the top of Eastern Conference USA (C-USA) due to going 2-0 in conference games. They will play conference teams in all six of their final games as they look to hold that top spot.
Charlotte has continued to thrive under head coach Will Healy. In the four years of Brad Lambert's 2015-2018, the 49ers were 12-36. Now under Healy, the 49ers totaled a 13-12 record in these last two and a half years, an increase in win percentage of 75%.
Let's grade how the 49ers have done this year by position group.
Quarterback play: A+
All eyes were on Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds heading into the 2021 season. He came into the season on many award watch lists and exceeded expectations. Not only is he leading his team in the best team season in program history, but he also broke several school records, including the program career passing yard record.
Chris Reynolds (@CharlotteFTBL) is one of the most improved quarterbacks in all of college football — steering the Niners to a division-leading 2-0 start in C-USA play. Charlotte needs just two more wins to reach their second bowl in three seasons. pic.twitter.com/bALsKEFfk4— Andrew Weatherman (@andreweatherman) October 14, 2021
Reynolds' passer rating of 160.4 is fourth in the conference and ranks 21st in the nation. His 15 touchdowns put him just within the top-10 nationally, and of those top-10, he is one of five QB's to keep their interceptions to three or less. Reynolds' efficiency rating of 161.00 is ranked 18th in the nation. Reynolds has improved in yards, completion percentage, TD's, yards per pass, yards per game compared to last season.
Reynolds has contributed to a huge part of the 4-2 record the Niners currently have. In three of the four wins, Reynolds totaled for four or more touchdowns and had zero interceptions, two of which earned him the C-USA offensive player of the week award.
Receivers: A-
When it comes to the passing game of the Niners, you can't just look at Reynolds. The weapons that surround Reynolds deserve just as much attention. This past offseason, Grant DuBose transferred to the 49ers and immediately caught everyone's attention in his 49er debut against Duke, thanks to 118 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions. He now leads the team in receiving yards with 466 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions.
Victor Tucker is just barely behind DeBose in just about every stat except in receptions with 31. He has 432 yards on the season as well as two catches. Tucker and DeBose combine for 898 yards which amounts to 65% of Charlotte's receiving yards. They also have six of the Niner's 15 touchdown receptions.
These two may lead the charge for Charlotte's receivers, but that's far from all the deadly Niner receiving core has to offer. Elijah Spencer may not be putting up a ton of yards and catches. He only has 10 catches thus far this season, but he has proven to be deadly at times. In just those 10 catches, he has scored a touchdown on three of them. He is just thirteen players nationally to have three or more touchdowns on 10 or fewer receptions.
Thirteen different players have caught this season, with eight different ones reaching the end zone. However, 49er tight ends have only caught 23 passes this season, four of which were touchdowns.
While a couple of players haven't lived up to their expectations prior to the season, with Tucker's improved level of player, DeBose emerging as a WR-1 level player, and smaller threats all over, the 49er receiving core has been a vital key to success all season.
Running backs/O-Line: B
No one was quite sure who would lead the charge when it came to the 49ers' running back core. However, Calvin Camp and Shadrick Byrd have emerged as an RB duo, splitting carries. Byrd's 72 rushing attempts amount to 41% of Charlotte's non-QB carries, while Camp's 60 totals for 34%.
Calvin Camp is second in carries but leads the Niners in rushing yards with 353. Camp's 5.88 yards per attempt leads C-USA. This makes Camp ranked 32nd in yards per carry nationally, along with three touchdowns.
Byrd's 72 attempts have amounted to 298 yards and a touchdown. Byrd is proving to be a threat through the air as well. He has caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Following Charlotte's game against FIU last week, Byrd was named C-USA special teams player of the week.
ChaVon McEachern may not be seeing as many carries as Camp and Byrd, but with 27 carries and 118 rushing yards this season, he certainly is playing a part in this offense.
You can't see this much rushing success without a skilled O-line. They performed amazingly when it comes to run blocking—playing a big role in the Niner's run game that is second in C-USA team rushing yards. They have struggled in the pass block game, though, allowing 10 sacks which tie for 43rd in the NCAA.
The running back core has much room for improvement but is getting there one step at a time. So far this season, the group is B material.
Defense
The 49er defense has struggled when it comes to sacks and turnovers. Their 12 sacks this season rank 73rd in the NCAA. They have only caught two interceptions this whole season which ranks 108th. While they did manage to force 11 fumbles, they only recovered three of them.
Defensive Line: C-
The 49ers' weakest part of their defense comes in the run game. They give up over 200 yards a game on the ground and have a large part of doing with getting no big push inside the interior of the opposing team's offensive lines.
The 49ers have given up a total of 1345 yards on the ground to their opponents, and it is the primary spot where their opponents look to attack them. If the 49ers can get sure up the defensive line over the latter part of the season, their goal of winning the C-USA championship will become much more obtainable.
The bright spot on the defensive line would have to be Markees Watts. He is second on the team in tackles with 39 and had five sacks on the year.
It might not have been the best first half of the season, but there is still time to turn things around and get them going in the right direction for the defensive line.
Linebackers: B+
The linebacker core has been strong for the 49ers. Overall, this position would get a B+ because, looking at this objectively, they have been solid throughout the first half of the season.
Tyler Murray and Luke Martin lead this position group. Murray leads the team with 43 tackles on the year, three of which were in the backfield, bringing opposing players down for a loss. Martin is fourth on the team in tackles with 32 and one for loss of yardage.
There is still room for improvement, but overall the linebacker core for the 49ers has been pretty solid.
Cornerbacks: B
Until the previous game against FIU, the 49ers' strong suit had seemed to be their pass defense. Led by Geo Howard and Trey Creamer, this unit had been pretty strong.
Opponents tried to attack the 49ers on the ground because there was not much in the passing game. The game against FIU was an outlier because two of the Panthers' receivers did come into that game averaging over 20 yards per reception.
With this taken into account, this explains the grade. They have been pretty good, nothing spectacular, but good. The corners have had a solid year, and they will need to continue improving to limit their opponent's pass game even more than they already have this season.
Safeties: B+
This group is hard-hitting. They want to force fumbles, and they have been able to. Jon Alexander leads this group. He has 36 total tackles on the year and two interceptions. He is one of the defensive leaders and continues to be a force in the 49er secondary.
Recently, Valerian Agbaw has made a bit of a splash in the 49er defensive back unit. While he is only a redshirt freshman, he is growing and learning the system Healy and his defensive coordinator have.
Overall this group has probably been the most solid on the defensive side of the ball. That is why their grade is the highest. However, a lot of work is needed across the entire defensive side going into the second half of the season.
Special Teams: B
Charlotte has had success with Shadrick Bryd when it comes to kick returns, who has returned 10 kicks for 285 yards. His 28.50 yards per return is the second-highest in C-USA among returners with five or more turns and helped earn him last week's C-USA special teams player of the week. In addition, Calvin Camp and Kieth Pearson have just over 24 yards per carry to make it into the top eight yards per return in C-USA.
Jonathan Cruz has been a reliable kicker for the Niners. Although he has missed two of his five field-goal attempts, he has made all 24 extra-point attempts for Charlotte. Bailey Rice has punted 27 times, totaling 1113 yards.
The team's combined 27.13 yards per return ranks number 21 in the NCAA and is number six in total return yards nationally with 407 yards.
Up Next:
Charlotte may be on bye this week but have a big game coming up. They host FAU Owls on Oct. 21. This will be their fourth and final nationally televised game in which they are currently 3-0.
