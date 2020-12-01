On Thursday, Nov. 12, life felt normal for Charlotte football star Tyriq Harris.
Surrounded by his teammates and coaches, Harris was surprised by his parents as they virtually announced to him that he is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the nation's top scholar athlete.
There are only 12 finalists in the country and Harris will have a chance to be the top winner when it is announced later this season. Last year's winner was former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
"It's a real positive in a dark time," said Harris. "It was great to get something I worked for and worked hard towards."
As a redshirt senior, this year has been one of the toughest for Harris and the rest of his team. Charlotte has dealt with numerous cancellations and postponements throughout 2020 and didn't play a game in November.
Being named a finalist for such a prestigious award is one thing, but being able to hear the news from loved ones during a global pandemic meant a lot more to Harris.
"It's a moment I'll never forget for the rest of my life," said Harris. “Not everyone sees the fact that players don’t see their parents for six or seven months. Being able to see them on the screen brought tears to my eyes.”
Old Guy on Campus
The defensive end for the 49ers has seen a lot in his time with Charlotte. Harris came to the 49ers in 2015 but redshirted his freshman year. In his first season on the field in 2016, Harris started eight games and made the Conference-USA all-freshman team with 46 tackles to his name.
2017 was a breakout year for Harris as he played outside linebacker and started all 12 games. He tallied up 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks all while making a name for himself on the 49er defense. Harris had another successful year in 2018, notching a career high in tackles (56) and earned honorable mention C-USA.
Harris missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury but still served the 49ers as a co-captain.
The 2020 season for Harris and others has been an up-and-down one for a lot of reasons that have nothing to with play on field as the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc on a weekly basis.
Harris, however, has 15 tackles in five games while playing at the defensive end position. While producing solid numbers for the 49er defense, Harris has been a player that head coach Will Healy can rely on during his first two seasons as the 49er coach.
“Tyriq Harris is the best human being I’ve ever been around in my entire life,” said Healy in a press conference earlier this season. "Him coming back was as big as anything that’s happened to our program in the last eight months."
Talented on and off the field
It’s no secret Harris has been an anchor for Charlotte. He has been a guy the younger players can look up to, but Harris has been very successful off the field as well. He has been dubbed as “Mr. 49er" throughout his career.
Growing up, academics was as big of a deal to Harris as football was. His parents made sure he balanced the two. Harris even had help from a former Charlotte player.
"The biggest thing for me was my parents. They raised me to understand education is everything in this world," said Harris. "I had a really great teammate that held me accountable in Ben Jacques, a former Charlotte football player."
Harris and Jacques spent a lot of time studying together and those long hours paid off. Harris has been recognized for his work off the field numerous times. He has been named to the C-USA honor roll in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Harris has held above a 3.0 in all four years of college and has made numerous appearances on the Dean's List.
Finalists for the Campbell Trophy earned a $18,000 postgraduate scholarship that they can use to further their education. Harris plans to possibly use that money to possibly get a masters degree but hasn’t made any definite plans.
With games still left to be played, Harris isn’t satisfied yet.
“The Campbell trophy isn’t the end goal. I work day in and day out the same,” said Harris. “Just a by-product of that was the Campbell Trophy. I couldn’t have got here without my family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.