Senior Jonathan Cruz, Charlotte football's starting kicker, has accomplished great things in his almost four years in the Queen City. He entered the post-covid season holding multiple school and conference records that he will add to this season.
Cruz looks to leave his mark at Charlotte in the last stretch of his career.
Cruz was a critical part of the 2019 team where the 49ers reached their first bowl game in program history. He made 41 out of his 44 extra-point attempts, as well as knocking in a 53-yard field goal. In 2018, Cruz made second-team all-Conference and the all-freshman team.
The journey to being one of the top kickers in the conference started in a small football town that has produced NFL players such as 2021 number draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
Cruz played both soccer and football at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia. Eventually, Cruz decided to transition to football full-time. It would be the right decision as he became a five-star recruit who ended his high school career by being named special teams player of the year four times and was the two-time state kicker of the year.
It wasn't always easy for Cruz, as the change of sports was not seamless. There are significant differences between the sports, and there was a learning curve for the accomplished kicker. Nevertheless, Cruz changed his mindset, and it has led him to success.
"In football, it is more mental than physical," said Cruz. "You have to improve your kicking angle for accuracy and make sure not to have a soccer swing."
Cruz had to change his play style by eliminating his soccer swing, which is imperative for a kicker to increase accuracy. Cruz got used to kicking a football rather than a soccer ball, as well as the concept of only getting one chance to kick it through the uprights. He battled through multiple struggles to become the kicker he is today.
"The goal in football is to kick the ball straight, and the technique is completely different than soccer," said Cruz. "You only get one try and 1.2 seconds to get the ball off, which is different from other players who get multiple attempts to make a play."
Cruz ultimately decided to switch from soccer to football because he couldn't turn down the opportunity. He was able to get on a scholarship and live out a dream to play college football. Cruz began his tenure in 2018 with Charlotte, and the rest is history.
"Every kicker in the country always wants to be on a full ride to go somewhere, and I was given that opportunity, so I took it," said Cruz.
Cruz's decision proved fruitful for the 49ers, as he has provided consistent point production for the team. In addition, he holds the school record in career field goal percentage (.738; 31-42) and for most 50+ yard field goals with four. As Cruz reflects on his career, he has multiple moments that stick out to him.
"The 56-yard field goal my freshman year to win (against Florida Atlantic University) has to be one of the best moments," said Cruz. "Another one is when we played Appalachian State my freshman year, and I hit three 40 plus yard field goals."
What Cruz did not know is how this kick propelled him to solidify his future with the Niners. Prior to becoming the head coach, Will Healy attended this Charlotte football game. Healy observed Cruz in action as he made his 56-yard field goal.
“It was the first Charlotte football game I watched. It was FAU and Charlotte, I watched Cruz kick what looked to be like a 77 yarder to win the game. He had a couple big kicks that year.” Coach Healy immediately recognized the potential of Cruz.
“Expectations go through the roof. You think he is the next Sebastian Janikowski and be drafted in the first round," said Healy of Cruz.
Along with Cruz’s potential, Healy also admires his leadership.
“He is a teammate that his work ethic means something to him when he does not provide for his football team, said Healy. "And I think his teammates notice it too… We have a ton of confidence in him and we know he will show up big on Thursday.”
Off the field, Cruz is doing great things academically as he will graduate with a degree in kinesiology. He has had to maintain the balance of being a student and an athlete. Cruz is excited for what is to come in the future on a professional level.
"Getting my degree will be great," said Cruz. "If football doesn't work out in the future, I know I picked a great major and something great to do and that I would enjoy after school."
Cruz has left his mark on the Charlotte football program leading to a legacy that is one of a kind. It might not be the end to continue to play in Charlotte 49er green as a graduate student. Cruz has an opportunity to return and continue to make magic with the team. On the idea of staying an additional year, Cruz is uncertain.
Cruz has many decisions to make, but one thing is for sure he has made his mark on the program. He has grown as a person and a player while never changing who he is. Cruz is ready for what is to come as he sets his eyes on the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.