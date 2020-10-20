Tre Harbison III is the starting running back for the Niners football team while sharing carries with fellow senior Aaron McAllister this season. After transferring from Northern Illinois upon receiving his undergraduate degree, he has returned home to play his senior season for the Charlotte 49ers.
Harbison III was born and raised in Shelby, NC where he was an offensive All-Star for Crest High School located in Cleveland County. Shelby is just a short one hour drive from Charlotte. During his time at Crest, he accumulated many accolades while leading the school to back-to-back undefeated championship seasons in 2014 and 2015. In both state championship games, Harbison took home the MVP award. During his time at Crest, he was selected for the All-Conference Team three times while also being selected to the All-State team in 2015.
Harbison’s success carried over to his collegiate career as well, racking up 2,345 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during his time with the Northern Illinois Huskies. He was named to the All-MAC third team in 2019 along with the All-MAC second team in 2018. Also that year, he was named the MAC West Offensive Player of the week.
The graduate transfer has also been very successful academically getting his undergraduate degree during his time at Northern Illinois and being named to the All-MAC Academic team in 2017. He has now transferred to Charlotte to pursue his graduate degree.
Harbison is expected to continue his extreme success as he steps into Will Healy’s explosive offense. He was named the top “New Face to Watch” in Conference USA by Underdog Dynasty, which is a part of SB Nation.
The decision to transfer to Charlotte was an easy one for Harbison. When asked what influenced him to come to play for Charlotte, he replied, “To come play closer to home and come be a part of something special." He also was impressed with what the system head coach Will Healy had set up here at Charlotte.
Playing close to home was a big selling point because the 49ers are the closest big football program to his hometown of Shelby NC. In his home Cleveland County, Harbison is the all-time leading rusher with 5,770 yards and 100 touchdowns. He says it was very important to “be closer to home and family.” Harbison likes that his family can now take a quick drive to come see him.
The backfield combination of Harbison and McAllister are looking to fill some big shoes left by Benny LeMay who graduated last year. LeMay is the second leading rusher all-time for Charlotte’s young football program racking up 3,232 rushing yards and 28 overall touchdowns during his four-year tenure with the Niners.
Harbison was very happy to be able to step into a big role with the team immediately by leading the team in rushing yards through the first two games along with being the primary back in the backfield. When asked what it was like to step into the role he said, “The coaches believe in me." Harbison has already had 17 carries in each of the first two games of the season.
When asked about his role for the remainder of the season he said, “Whatever I can do to help this team better. I’m not really a stats kind of guy. I just want what’s best for the team.” Coming off of two straight seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards at Northern Illinois Tre Harbison III will be an immediate impact player this season for the Niners.
As a graduate transfer and being one of the older guys on the team, he has taken on a mentor role for the younger guys, trying to help prepare them and mature them for the strange season. He said, “That's my job to mature them and get them ready for this season.” Achieving academic success while playing for a high level program at Northern Illinois, Harbison is able to mentor the younger players not only for playing on the field, but also how to have the balance that is needed to be successful both on the field and in the classroom.
While being a successful mentor, Harbison III has been successful in filling the shoes left behind by Benny LeMay leading the team in rushing yards and in carries this season giving Healy everything he can to help the team achieve victories this season. He has scored a touchdown in every single game the Niners have been able to suit up for this season.
Harbison is happy to be back in the area that made him. When asked what it means to him to be a Niner, the senior said “It means a lot to me to be a part of an up and coming program.” The 22-year-old looks to do whatever is needed for the 49ers in the running and passing game.
Harbison will be a big part of the rest of the 49ers' season starting with their first home game of the year on Oct. 24 against UTEP at 12 p.m.
