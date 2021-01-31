For what has been a roller coaster of a season, former 49ers made a name for themselves with several different teams this year. Check how former 49ers did in the NFL this season.
Larry Ogunjobi, Defensive Tackle, Cleveland Browns
To say that the Browns defense has improved would be an understatement. The team has 30 sacks on the season and two defensive touchdowns as well. They run a 3-4 defense and utilize blitz packages to pressure opposing quarterbacks. The team's rush defense is top five in the NFL and limits some of the best running backs in the league to lackluster games.
Ogunjobi has a total of 32 tackles this season, 16 of which are solo tackles. He also has two sacks to go along with his tackles. He only trails teammate Myles Garrett for most sacks on the defensive line. Ogunjobi left Charlotte in 2017.
The Browns have made a giant leap from last season and made the playoffs, it thanks to a stout defense that has been the key to a turnaround this season.
Alex Highsmith, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
A household name around Niner Nation, Highsmith has made a significant impact with the Steelers this year. When former all-pro Bud Dupree went out, Alex got the call and filled in as a starting linebacker. Pittsburgh's defense has been relentless this season, and their playoff berth speaks to that as well. They haven't been the most efficient offense this year, so their defense is owed a lot of the credit for being in their position.
Highsmith has done very well on a personal level this season as well. With 23 total tackles and one sack, Highsmith has been very productive for a non-starter. He got his first career interception against the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson. He was later called on to be a starter when Bud Dupree was sidelined.
Nate Davis, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee Titans
What is arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans have one of the best run games in the NFL. Thanks to Davis and the Titan's offensive line, they have paved the way for the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry.
Henry had 2,027 yards on the season and a plethora of touchdowns to go along with that. Many say that a running back is only as good as the offensive line he runs behind.
This has been proven to be the case this season for several running backs including Dallas's Ezekiel Elliott. The offensive line has to do their job and the Titans have done that this season. Davis and the entire line will look to finish the season strong where two of the four teams they play give up over 100 yards rushing per game.
Another name who spent time on the Browns' and Colts practice squad is running back Benny LeMay.
Charlotte's alumni have made a name from themselves in the last few years. No Charlotte players made the Super Bowl this year, but made a big step towards the biggest game of them all.
