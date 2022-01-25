As a young program, Charlotte football doesn't have many players currently playing in the NFL.
However, the few in the league made a splash in the NFL's regular season and the playoffs. Three players that starred for the 49ers made appearances in this season's playoffs.
Here's a roundup of Charlotte 49er football alumni and how they have performed throughout the 2021 season and postseason.
Larry Ogunjobi, Cincinnati Bengals:
After spending four years with the Cleveland Browns, which drafted him in 2017, the defensive tackle and former 49er played a big part in the Cincinnati Bengals' successful regular season. The Bengals are currently set to play in the AFC Championship game after beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans in their first two playoff games.
Ogunjobi racked up 43 total tackles and had seven sacks—a career-high performance. Ogunjobi highlighted his season with a fumble recovery against Las Vegas, which helped the Bengals' offense score to extend their lead. However, in the same game, Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending injury but has remained around the team to show support.
The future is bright for Ogunjobi with his new team. Ogunjobi wrote the following on Twitter days after the injury: "Heart heavy, but my mind clear. The world favors those who bet on themselves. It also favors those who get knocked down 7 times but get up 8. Am I pissed? Yes. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. But will I quit? Never."
Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers:
The third-round pick in 2020 made a splash in his rookie season with the Steelers last year. And with the departure of former Steeler linebacker Bud Dupree, Highsmith upped his production in every way. After starting just five games in 2020, the linebacker started 16 in 2021. He tallied 65 total tackles throughout the season, with 37 solo tackles and 28 assisted. Highsmith also had six sacks, which was up from two in 2020.
"In regards to the loss of Bud and the expectations and the depth at that position, the lynchpin of that entire discussion is the natural maturation of Alex Highsmith from year to year two," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said to reporters in April of 2021.
In his only second postseason game of his career, Highsmith had three tackles and one sack against the Kansas City Chiefs, where the Steelers lost 42-21 in the AFC wildcard round.
The 49er alum has the potential to be an all-pro linebacker in the coming years for a team that is known to develop and help improve players year after year.
Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans:
The offensive lineman selected in the third round of the NFL draft in 2019 has protected one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry. Despite missing almost half the season, Henry tallied up nearly 1,000 yards of rushing. D'Onta Foreman, who stepped in place of Henry as the starter, racked up 566 yards as well. The rushing attack was a key reason the Titans secured the number-one seed in the AFC.
Davis looks to be an essential piece for the Titans offensive line for years to come after starting his career off in a promising way.
How are other players faring?
A few others from the 49ers are lurking around the NFL on practice squads and 52-man rosters.
Cameron Clark, drafted by the New York Jets, has battled his fair share of inquiries since joining the team but is still a part of the Jets' roster.
Ben DeLuca, who went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. DeLuca spent time on the team's practice squad and made his NFL debut against the Giants on Dec. 12. The gritty defensive back is a player to watch in the coming years.
Lastly, running back Benny LeMay is another player that has had some playing time on and off. LeMay fought for a roster spot during training camp before the season kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts. LeMay showed flashes of improvement throughout the preseason but was cut from the Colts before the season started.
LeMay was signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad towards the end of the season after spending time with the team last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.