With week six wrapping up in the NFL season, let's look at a few notable former 49ers who are making big moves for their respective teams. These players are making an impact in any way they can to reach the ultimate goal at the end of the season, the Super Bowl.
Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers:
Charlottes' all-time leader in sacks, defensive end Alex Highsmith is in his second NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Highsmith recorded 48 total tackles with 30 solos and 18 assists. He also finished the season with two sacks and one interception.
As for this season, Highsmith has stepped into a more critical role for the team. He has become a defensive starter alongside T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward on the Steelers' defensive line. So far, he has garnered a total of 21 tackles, 11 solos, ten assists and one and a half sacks on the year.
Highsmith and the Steelers look to keep the momentum going after an overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks 23-20. The win pushes their record to 3-3, which puts them third in the AFC North.
Larry Ogunjobi, Cincinnati Bengals:
After spending four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Larry Ogunjobi took his talents to Cincinnati as he signed with the Bengals during free agency. Ogunjobi finished with 46 total tackles, 23 solos and 23 assisted tackles last year with the Browns. Ogunjobi also finished with two and a half sacks last year.
As free agency approached during the off-season, Ogunjobi joined the Bengals for his fifth season in the NFL. Through six games, he has tallied 16 tackles which include nine solos and seven assists.
In week six, the Bengals defeated the Detroit Lions in dominating fashion 34-11. Ogunjobi recorded three tackles in the game, and the Bengals improved to 4-2 overall, which is second place in the AFC North.
Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans:
Entering his third season in the NFL, Davis is a part of a driving force for the Titans O-line that makes a living creating gaps in the trenches for Derrick Henry. With Henry coming off a 2,027-yard rushing campaign last year and two 1,000 yard rushing seasons before that, Davis is tasked with the job of blocking to give Henry room to run.
This season so far, Henry has rushed for 783 yards and ten touchdowns. The Titans will look to keep causing havoc on the offensive side of the ball with the run game. Davis is in good company as he lines up alongside Left Tackle Taylor Lewan, Left Guard Roger Saffold III, Center Ben Jones and Right Tackle David Quessenberry.
Davis and the Titans are 4-2 sitting atop of the AFC South, having beaten the Buffalo Bills on Monday night with a final score of 34-31.
Something of note is that all three players are in the AFC, so they have been familiar with each other. Highsmith and Ogunjobi are in the same division and have played this season with a matchup in week three. Ogunjobi's Bengals came out on top, winning 24-10, but it will be interesting to see what is in store in the second matchup. Then in week 15, Highsmith and the Steelers host Davis and the Titans. Both players will go head-to-head as they will line up on opposite sides of the ball.
The 49ers in the league continue to pave their path toward greatness at the next level. These three players continue to leave a mark on the Charlotte football program.
