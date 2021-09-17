With a nail-biter against Duke and a blowout win against Gardner-Webb, the Charlotte 49er football team has started the season off in winning fashion.
The 49ers will now face Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
While the 49ers are sitting at 2-0, Georgia State is 0-2 after two tough opponents. These two teams have not played each other many times, only facing off twice, the last game in 2017 when Charlotte was blown out 0-28.
"Georgia State can stop the run," said Head Coach Will Healy of this week's opponent. "They are good up-front. I think they run extremely well. They start eight seniors and three juniors on the defensive side of the ball, and they got a really good defense. I do not see any weaknesses, and I think it will be a great challenge for us."
Healy and the rest of the Niners look forward to their first road game and the Challenge ahead. Head Coach Healy spoke very highly of Georgia State.
"I think this is the best football team we have played. I think offensively, defensively, special teams, I think they are talented. And I think Shawn has done an excellent job.
Scouting the teams
Panthers
Georgia State has had a challenging first two games. They first faced Navy, resulting in a 43-10 loss while just passing the ball four times. It was Navy's 258 rushing yards that helped beat Georgia State.
The Panthers fell to UNC-Chapel Hill 59-17 in week two. UNC had 406 yards passing and 201 rushing. One area that was consistent from Georgia State in their two games is rushing. Against #21 UNC, Georgia State ran for 181 yards between 10 players. They averaged 4.5 yards per carry against a ranked team, which is highly impressive.
"I think they have two really good backs. I think their quarterback can beat you with his legs. I think their skill guys have really good speed. Their tight end is a really good play. And I think they got a couple of NFL prospects up-front. So I think this is a great football team," said Healy.
49ers
Charlotte opened the season up strong, taking down Duke, who were favored by 6.5 points in a game that saw three lead changes in the last three minutes. Charlotte made history in that performance, winning their first Power 5 game. The following week they ran through Gardner-Webb 38-10, topping 300 team rushing yards.
They now look to start 3-0 for the first time since the 2014 season, but they have a tough opponent to get through to get there. The Niners shut down the run against Gardner-Webb but could not stop Duke RB Mataeo Durant, who ran for 255 yards alone, not to mention 97 more yards from the other Duke players. Against a run strong team like Georgia State, this is where Charlotte may need to put the most focus when preparing for Georgia State.
Charlotte's advantage comes from the adaptability of the 49er offense. We already knew QB Chris Reynolds is a deadly passer which we again saw against Duke when he passed for 324 yards and a TD-Int ratio of 3-0. Not to mention the highly skilled WR core of Dollar, Tucker and DuBose. Gardner-Webb picked Reynolds off twice on Saturday, and he has not thrown two picks in a game since the 2020 season opener.
Gardner-Webb may have seen success with their pass defense, but with this, a different Niner threat arose in the form of their run game. They ran for four touchdowns and over 300 yards. If Georgia State wants to hold down the Charlotte offense, they need to stop both the pass and run games, which will be challenging.
How to watch:
This game will be this Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. It will be at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Watch on ESPN+.
