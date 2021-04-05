After the pandemic canceled last season's Pro Day, Charlotte hosted their 2021 Pro Day on April 2, featuring some players that played in the 2020 season and those that ended their playing careers two seasons ago.
With changes happening to the NFL Scouting Combine this time around, the Charlotte pro day became a huge, one-time opportunity for players to showcase their skills. Players participated in drills in front of 16 NFL teams, including Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule and General Manager Scott Fitterer.
"I think it went well. I've had an incredible journey to get to this point," said Jeff Gemmell, who took part. "I couldn't ask for a better family and friends for supporting me through this time."
It's been a long journey for Gemmell to participate in Charlotte's pro day. He injured his ankle during the 2019 season and had surgery on it in the offseason, which would've forced him to miss the pro day last season if it wasn't canceled due to the coronavirus. Since then, he's moved up to Philadelphia with his wife and got a 9-5 job as an accountant.
In order to stay physically fit, Gemmell has had to work out outside in addition to his work life. Over the past few months, he has been waking up at 5 a.m. to train in the morning and at night after work. He described the opportunity to participate in this year's pro day as a blessing in disguise.
"I can't choose what happens during a pandemic, but it definitely was one of those God moments because I was able to come out and do what I needed to do to be 100% before Pro Day," said Gemmell.
Gemmell finished his 49er career with 306 career tackles which are now second all-time behind Ben DeLuca. He tied Gemmell's tackle record against Duke on Halloween this past season before recording seven tackles in the 2020 season finale against Western Kentucky to become the tackle record holder.
DeLuca started in 38 of the 43 games he appeared in and received Third-Team All-Conference USA honors for the 2020 season. With the opportunity to show off his talents in front of NFL scouts, he took advantage of it to receive multiple outside opinions on his game.
"I pride myself as a football player of falling forward so any criticism is positive criticism because it's working for your good," said DeLuca.
Also participating in the pro day were Jaelin Fisher, Aaron McAllister, Tre Harbison III, Nafees Lyon, Romeo McKnight, Jalen Allen, Marquill Osborne, Jackson Vansickle and Isaac Parks. While this day can be intimidating for the players participating, this is their best shot to perform at a high level and raise their stock come draft weekend.
"Just awesome to see how hard they worked and fun to see them shine in this type of opportunity," said head coach Will Healy. "A fulfilling day for sure."
Multiple 49ers alumni that are in the NFL came back to support their former teammates, including Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cameron Clark of the New York Jets. Both players were drafted in last year's draft. Nate Davis and Benny LeMay also came back to Jerry Richardson Stadium to show support.
Although the Charlotte players aren't expected to get drafted, there's always the opportunity to go undrafted and sign with a team after the NFL draft.
"You just want those guys to have every opportunity to continue their dream," said Healy. "Really good turnout with scouts and I thought our players performed really well, and hopefully, these guys will get an opportunity."
Highlights
40-yard dash
- Nafees Lyon- 4.52
- Tre Harbison- 4.59
- Ben DeLuca- 4.65
Bench Press
- Jaelin Fisher- 28 reps
- Aaron McAllister- 20 reps
- Ben DeLuca- 15 reps
Vertical Jump
- Romeo McKnight- 38"
- Ben DeLuca- 36"
- Tre Harbison- 33"
Broad Jump
- Ben DeLuca- 10'0
- Nafees Lyon- 10'0
- Tre Harbison- 9'9
- Aaron McAllister- 9'9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.