The Charlotte 49ers football team (5-6, 3-4) took the field on Saturday, November 20th, in Jerry Richardson Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Charlotte looked to win as they played their 100th game in program history and on senior night. Marshall was looking to secure eligibility for the Conference USA championship.
The Thundering Herd pulled away in the second half for a 49-29 victory.
"In the first half, we got a couple of defensive stops, and I was excited thinking we'd be able to do more of the same in the second," said head coach Will Healy. "Obviously, the turnover at the end of the first half, that's not acceptable. Can't give talented football teams gifts. In the second half, we weren't able to get stops."
First half:
The 49ers took an early lead at the 8:42 mark in the first quarter by a connection between Reynolds and Pearson for a touchdown.
Rasheen Ali, a drive later, broke away from the Charlotte defense on a 25-yard touchdown run for the Thundering Herd to tie it up at seven.
Charlotte drove down the field to respond, missed a field goal and gave the ball back to Marshall. Marshall capitalized on the field position with Rasheen Ali running it into the endzone from five yards out for the Thundering Herd.
A 21-yard fourth-year connection between Chris Reynolds and Cameron Dollar led to the Forty-Niners tying the ball game up at 14. Marshall marched down the field on the following possession with Grant Wells finding Corey Gammage for a 64-yard touchdown. At the end of the first half, Marshall took the lead into the locker room, 21 to 14.
Second half:
The Thundering Herd came out of halftime, firing on all fronts, scoring a touchdown on their first drive in three minutes and 11 seconds. Marshall continued to dominate the third quarter on offense and defense.
Reynolds was picked off at the Marshall 41-yard line on the following possession for the Forty-Niners. Marshall scored two unanswered touchdowns following the interception.
The Thundering Herd had no problem running the football that led to significant play-action passes. The 49ers responded to Marshall's explosive offense matching the next two Thundering Herd touchdowns. However, it was not enough for Charlotte to win its 100th game in program history.
Takeaways:
Charlotte Struggled to stop the run-on defense as Rasheen Ali ran for 203 yards on 23 carries. The 49er offense was running in sync this past Saturday. However, the 49ers need more help defensively as the offense has been pressured to score throughout the season.
Even though it was a tough loss, Saturday was a success for the Forty-Niners. Charlotte fans had an opportunity to celebrate a great fourth-year class that has done a lot for the program. After a string of big crowds, the game marked the last the 49ers will play home this season.
"I want to start by saying how much it means to me, the turnout from our students this year and how incredible they've been every single home game," said Healy.
The 49ers now have an opportunity to make a bowl game with a win against Old Dominion next Saturday. This will be the 49ers' last chance to secure a sixth win for bowl eligibility. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 27th, in S.B. Ballard Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN+.
