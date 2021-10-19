The Charlotte 49er football team is coming off a big win against Florida International that led into a bye week. And now Charlotte is looking to build off the momentum as they host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.. FAU is currently 3-3, coming off of a loss to UAB. The Owls faced off against Charlotte's last opponent, FIU, on Oct. 2nd.
The Owls got off to an early start against FIU and secured the win, 58 -21. In 2020, Charlotte took the field against Florida Atlantic and fell short of gaining another win, losing 21-17. The Niners look to improve this year against the Owls and secure the 49ers' fifth win of the season.
"They have unbelievable athletes, and their personnel is really good," said head coach Will Healy.
Scouting the Owls
In his second season, Head Coach Willie Taggart leads the Owls with an overall record of 8-6 at Florida Atlantic. The former Miami Hurricane starting Quarterback, N'Kosi Perry, is running the offense for the Owls. Perry has found success this season, throwing for 1,471 yards. Against UAB, the Owls executed a lot of Off-Tackle running plays which led to a successful play-action attack. Look for Florida Atlantic to do the same against Charlotte, as the Niners have struggled to stop the stretch running attack.
The Owls have different packages on defense but mostly play a 4-2-5 formation with many different blitz packages.
Scouting the 49ers
Now off a bye week, the 49ers look to build upon a big win against Florida International. Offensively, Charlotte continues to find success moving the ball and putting points on the board. The Niners have averaged 29.83 points per game, with Chris Reynolds throwing for 1,318 yards on the season. He is accompanied by Calvin Camp and Shadrick Byrd, rushing for over 300 yards at this point in the season. On defense, Charlotte looks to answer against the rushing attack of opponents.
Charlotte will need to improve to limit the big plays if Charlotte wants to improve to five wins.
Players to watch
Grant DuBose, Charlotte
Opponents have had a lot of success with big throws down the field against the FAU defense. Look for Chris Reynolds to connect with Grant DuBose throughout the game. DuBose leads the Niners in receiving yards with 466 and averaging 77.67 yards per game. Look for DuBose to play a big role on Thursday.
N'Kosi Perry, FAU
Perry struggled in the Owls last game against UAB. Perry threw four interceptions. However, don't let one game define Perry as the starting quarterback has thrown for 1,471 yards on the season. Perry will look to add to those stats on Thursday as FAU has found a lot of success in the passing game.
Keys to a 49ers Win
Keys on Offense
- Refrain from turning the ball over and costly penalties
- Establish the Running game, which will lead to a play-action attack
Keys on Defense
- Stop the Owls rushing attack
- Contain the Quarterback,
- Perry is an excellent thrower who is not afraid to run it on the ground
Prediction: FAU 45, Charlotte 52
This game will be an offensive shootout. Unlike last year's showdown, there will be no problem scoring in this game. Look for N'Kosi Perry to make a lot of plays through the air and on his feet. Chris Reynolds will find his talented receiving core, Grant DuBose, Victor Tucker and Taylor Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network and be heard on 730 The Game.
