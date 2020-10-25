For the first time this season, Club Lit was open for business at home for the Charlotte 49er football team.
A strong second half by the 49ers propelled them to get a win against the UTEP Miners 38-28 on Oct. 24. It was Charlotte's second win of the season and it all happened in front of a limited capacity crowd at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
“A socially-distanced, mask on, very tame Club Lit for anybody who would like to ask,” Healy said after the win. "It wasn’t pretty, but I think any time you’re able to win football games in this league, it’s a big deal."
Three minutes into the game, junior Tyler Murray intercepted UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison which gave way for senior Aaron McAllister, who scored his 2nd rushing touchdown of the season to give the Niners an early 7-0 lead. On the next drive by the Miners, Charlotte gave up two costly pass interference penalties which allowed Deion Hankins of UTEP to score and tie the game. The touchdown was the first points allowed in the first quarter by Charlotte this season.
Into the second quarter, Charlotte punter Connor Bowler punted the ball inside the UTEP two-yard line. However, the Miners prevailed through 98 yards to end up in the endzone with a touchdown by Ronald Awatt to give the Miners a 14-7 lead. Right before halftime ends with 30 seconds left, Niner Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds finds Victor Tucker to tie the game 14-14. On the next drive with 19 seconds left in the half, a pass by Gavin Hardison to Jacob Cowing almost resulted in a field goal attempt for UTEP, but time expired.
With seven minutes left to play in the third quarter, a fumble by Deion Hankins is forced by Ben DeLuca and recovered by Lance McMillan to put the Niners in prime position to score inside the Miners side of the field, which they did when Reynolds found Cameron Dollar inside the endzone to give the lead back to the 49ers 21-14.
The Niners started the 4th quarter with a 32-yard field goal by kicker Jonathan Cruz. On the next Miner drive, senior defensive end Tyriq Harris made a huge sack on fourth down to give the ball back to the Niners.
On the next Charlotte drive, sophomore Micaleous Elder scored his second career rushing touchdown of the season to give the Niners 31-14. UTEP scored on the next drive with a hurry-up offense and scored with a reception by Justin Garrett in tight coverage.
The Niners answered right back with a rushing touchdown by McAllister, his second of the game. UTEP scored once again with a reception by Justin Garrett, his second of the 4th quarter, but with no time left on the clock, the Niners got the victory.
Senior Ben DeLuca had nine tackles to give him a career total of 300, six away from the school record of 306. Aaron McAllister led the Niners in rushing with 68 yards while Deion Rankins led the Miners and the game with 119 rushing yards. Charlotte forced three turnovers in the game with Tyler Murray and Lance McMillan each having one interception while McMillan recovered a fumble forced by Ben DeLuca.
The win might not have been the savviest, but Healy was happy his team found a way to win.
"Kudos to our guys for finding ways to win football games," said Healy. "A lot to clean up on this film, but again, so much fun to teach after a win versus teaching after a loss and I think that's progress."
