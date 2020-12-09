This year’s football season has been more disappointing than what anyone hoped it would be for the Charlotte 49ers. For a team that just came off their first bowl appearance and first winning season in program history, there was a lot to be excited about for the 2020-21 season.
However, the 2020 season hasn’t exactly panned out the way anyone in the program hoped it would with the limited number of games played, numerous game cancellations and postponements.
Head Coach Will Healy will be the first to tell anyone that this football season was going to be way different and unlike any other.
“You knew it was going to be a crazy year but you never think we’re gonna have seven or eight games cancelled,” said Healy during a press conference before the team's Western Kentucky game. “It’s been unlucky in some ways.”
So far this season, Charlotte was scheduled to play in 12 games. Out of those 12 games, seven have been cancelled and only five have been played. Out of the seven games cancelled, five have been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the 49er program while four have been cancelled by the opponents.
Regardless of how many games have been cancelled this season, Healy never considered cancelling the season.
“Hell no. I don’t regret playing,” said Healy. “These guys need this. These guys need each other.”
Going into their Dec. 6 game against Western Kentucky, the last game Charlotte suited up for was on Halloween night against Duke. With 36 days of no games, the 49ers shook off rust in what was a tough loss.
“We know how difficult the past few weeks have been,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill. “No one understands the pain and frustration of cancelling games more than our student athletes, our coaches and our administration. We live it every single day.”
This season has been extremely difficult for the players and coaches as scheduling changes have happened at the last minute. So far out of the eight games cancelled, four have been on the Friday before the Saturday kickoff.
Even though the team has not experienced a Club Lit session since Charlotte’s win over UTEP on Oct. 24, the team as a whole continues to grow together. For the players and coaches, it’s appreciating every opportunity to play football and not taking it for granted.
“If we ever get an opportunity to play again, it better look like Club Lit on the sidelines because we are so excited just to get a chance to get out there,” said Healy before the WKU matchup. “It’s a victory in itself to go lineup and play a football game again.”
One of the reasons why Hill, Coach Healy and the rest of the team have a positive mindset on this difficult season is because of the strong culture Charlotte has created over the past two years. Since coming to Charlotte, Coach Healy has emphasized the importance of having a sustainable and strong culture especially during tough times like the 2020 season has been.
Although the team hasn’t had a season they were looking for, Healy has remained grateful for the handful of opportunities the team has had to go play football.
“Our guys would be a heck of a lot more unhappy if they were sitting on their couch for the last eight months,” said Healy. “It’s been a challenge but there’s been so much good that’s come out of it.”
As for the players, the seniors are the ones most affected by this difficult season as it is their last and likely won’t be returning next year. Players like Tyriq Harris and Ben DeLuca had a lot to prove this season. Hill said they deserve every last possibility in order to close out this season on their terms.
“This is their last chance. They deserve every opportunity that they want,” said Hill.
Over the summer and during the earlier part of the season, the football team experienced very few cases of COVID-19, which is why the season ran more smoothly in September and October. Once the flu season hit, however, things became more difficult to control. Charlotte athletics also noticed an increase in positive COVID-19 cases post-Thanksgiving, which is what led to the multiple postponements for their matchup against Western Kentucky and FIU.
Throughout the season, there have been so many unknowns about what the future holds and how many opportunities are left to play football this season. Nevertheless, Coach Healy commended his players for their perseverance and strength to keep moving forward.
“I’ve never been more proud of a group,” said Healy. “These players have sacrificed so much and obviously we haven’t gotten the results we want but this is a really good life lesson for our players and they’ve handled it like champions.”
With limited weekends remaining to schedule football games, Hill has been actively working with the Conference USA in order to schedule a game the following weekend. However, that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Marshall program.
“The young men who have worked so hard (and) have absolutely refused to quit and desperately want to play. They deserve nothing less from us,” said Hill.
Despite every game in November being cancelled, Hill and Healy refused to quit on this already difficult season.
“Until the final horn sounds on the 2020 season, we’re gonna fight the good fight together with our football team’s health, safety and dreams as our top priorities. They are why we do what we do,” said Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.