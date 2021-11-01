The Charlotte 49ers football team faced off against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Oct. 30.
The Hilltoppers extended their three-game winning streak with a breezy win over the 49ers. Western Kentucky outplayed Charlotte on both sides of the ball and walked away with a 45-13 victory. Charlotte is now 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
The 49ers got off to a slow start both offensively and defensively as the Hilltoppers built a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe led the way for WKU. Zappe started the scoring for the Hilltoppers when he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Daewood Davis. After a 37-yard field goal from the 49er's placekicker, Jonathan Cruz, Zappe added another score with his legs on a two-yard run with 1:21 left in the first quarter.
Zappe would end the game with four touchdown passes to four different teammates on Saturday. The senior quarterback finished the game with 33 completions out of 46 pass attempts totaling 393 yards.
However, Zappe didn't walk away with a perfect game. Charlotte's backup safety, Marcus Robitaille, came up with an interception halfway through the first quarter. Then, in the second quarter, Justin Whisenhunt, the grad transfer from Troy, stole a pass after a Western Kentucky's wide receiver couldn't hold on to the ball.
The 49ers young quarterback, James Foster, made his first career start as he took over for veteran Chris Reynolds in the matchup versus WKU. Foster regrouped in the second quarter after a modest start in the first quarter, taking the Charlotte offense on two scoring drives. Foster capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard run as he hit pay dirt to close the scoring margin to 21-10 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The Niners closed the gap to just one touchdown after Cruz's electrifying 56-yard field goal three minutes before halftime. Unfortunately for Charlotte, the Hilltoppers would respond with a four-play, 36-yard drive to increase the lead to 28-13 at the half when Jerreth Sterns caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Zappe.
After the half, the game began to slip away from Charlotte. The 49er offense did not score again, and the Hilltoppers' offense couldn't be stopped as WKU added a field goal between two touchdown drives to conclude the scoring for the game.
Takeaways:
Charlotte's offense and defense must show more consistency throughout the game versus tough teams like Western Kentucky.
James Foster has a bright future in a Charlotte jersey if he continues to improve and gets the starting spot moving forward, which is unknown at the time. Even though he couldn't help lead the 49ers to a victory, Foster displayed some potential. He finished the game with 13 completions out of 25 attempts equaling 118 yards and one interception.
Bailey Zappe lived up to all the hype that comes with his name. His performance depicted why Western Kentucky is first in Conference USA in passing yards per game, total passing yards, total yards per game, total yards, and points per game.
The 49ers have a hard time being competitive on the road versus well-rounded teams. Georgia State, Illinois, and FAU were the other well-rounded teams Charlotte lost to on the road. The 49ers have won one road game to a weaker FIU team. Charlotte has two more road games to prove they can win on the road.
Charlotte will be looking to bounce back versus Rice during Homecoming week at home in Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game will be Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m.
