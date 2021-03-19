After being named to the Conference USA Hall of Fame back in the Fall, former Charlotte athletic director Judy Rose was named a recipient of the James J. Corbett Memorial Award on Wednesday, March 17, according to a press release.
The National Association of Collegiate Directors announced Rose as the receipt. The award is the highest honor an athletic director can receive. She will be honored in "conjunction" with the 56th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention held in a virtual setting in July.
"Judy Rose is a pioneer in women's athletics and a trailblazer in NACDA's history," said Bob Vecchione, the NACDA chief executive officer, in a press release. "Throughout her career, the impact she has had on student-athletes, aspiring administrators, and even veterans in the industry is remarkable and inspiring. We are grateful for her influence and the guidance she provides in shaping the new wave of athletics leaders following in her footsteps. Recognizing Judy in the year leading up to the 50th Anniversary of title IX adds a historical element to this prestigious honor."
The award was named after former LSU athletic director James J. Corbett has is awarded to an athletic director "who, through the years, has most represented Corbett's devotion to intercollegiate athletics and worked unceasingly for its betterment."
Rose retired in 2018 and is currently the Director of Athletics Emerita. She spent 28 years as the athletic director at Charlotte and 43 years overall in the athletic department and was a pioneer. She oversaw the creation of the 49er football program, which debuted in 2013. The program quickly became a Division 1 FBS program in 2015. In addition to that, Rose helped develop over $100 million worth of athletics facilities during her tenure. She also helped bring the men's Final Four to the Charlotte area and the women's Final Four.
"To borrow from the African proverb that states, 'It takes a village to raise a child,' I can attest that it takes a village to lead an athletics department," said Rose in a press release. "I am grateful to UNC Charlotte and former Chancellors Jim Woodward and Phil Dubois, my tremendous colleagues in the 49ers athletics department, and my family, all with whom I share this honor. Thank you, NACDA, for allowing me to be a part of such a diverse and inclusive leadership organization."
