Charlotte football wide receiver Grant DuBose shined during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Dubose was a late addition to the roster, added less than a week before practice started.
Officially Accepted! WR Grant DuBose @grantdubose from @CharlotteFTBL is headed to the 2023 Senior Bowl #GOLDStandard ⛏ #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/JGke2ecmcA— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 26, 2023
The Reese's Senior Bowl is a showcase game celebrating NFL Draft prospects run by former scout Jim Nagy, meant to get more eyes on overlooked players. The game was played on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
The week leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl, filled with practices and one-on-one drills, is heavily covered by media and NFL scouts. DuBose shocked scouts and reporters unfamiliar with his performances at Charlotte over the past two seasons.
Here’s @CharlotteFTBL WR Grant DuBose working on individual end zone drills. Analysts I’ve spoken to have been impressed by his week so far. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mkSalF9tW7— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 2, 2023
After the 2022 Conference USA (C-USA) season, DuBose entered the transfer portal to take his talents elsewhere.
However, in early Jan. 2023, he withdrew from the transfer portal and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. DuBose, who is yet to receive an NFL Combine invite, used the Reese's Senior Bowl practices to his fullest, showcasing his route running, hands and shifty bursts in and out of cuts.
Grant DuBose vs. Keidron Smith #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/RAkiu44TEL— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) February 1, 2023
Yet, DuBose's stellar practice performances did not appear during the Reese's Senior Bowl game, which was broadcasted on the NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
DuBose recorded zero catches on zero targets despite starting the game over favored wide receivers Ronnie Bell of the University of Michigan and Puka Nacua of Brigham Young University (BYU). DuBose was called for offensive pass interference, costing the national team an opening touchdown.
On 3rd & Goal, touchdown pass to Jayden Reed negated by OPI called on Grant Dubose#National 0 #American 0 1sᴛ #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/oCzumTzLWY— Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) February 4, 2023
While it is much too early to speculate draft position, DuBose is following in the footsteps of previous Senior Bowl standouts Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman Jr., Kadarius Toney and Christian Watson, all of which were first and second-round picks.
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City, Mo., on Apr. 27 and will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.