The Charlotte baseball team hosted and fell to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Tar Heels 16-3 at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on Tuesday, March 14.
With this loss, the 49ers fall to a 6-10 overall record while the Tar Heels improve to 13-5 overall.
Cam Fisher continues his hot streak
Charlotte outfielder Cam Fisher secured his 10th home run of the year in the contest. Fisher is one of the seven players in the country to have double-digit homers this season and is ranked No. 3 in the nation in the category.
Fisher added a single later in the game along with his home run. The game against the Tar Heels marked his seventh multi-hit game of the season.
Fisher leads the 49ers with a batting average of .368 with 57 at-bats and 21 hits.
The 49ers squander an early lead
The 49ers started the top of the first inning by holding the Tar Heels to zero hits. Two Tar Heels reached base on a walk and were hit by pitch.
Charlotte’s Will Butcher and Fisher recorded back-to-back home runs, stretching a 2-0 lead. Despite the performance, the Tar Heels answered with seven runs on six hits at the top of the second inning.
Charlotte did not score again until the bottom of the eighth inning.
Fielding errors
The 49ers had two fielding errors in the game, one during the sixth inning and the other following in the seventh. Charlotte sits at 12 fielding errors so far this season.
These errors led to free bases for the Tar Heels, which resulted in runs.
Giving up walks
At the top of the second inning, Charlotte struggled on the mound giving up multiple walks. These two walks helped to load the bases leading to a Vance Honeycutt grand slam, giving UNC a 4-2 lead.
The 49ers gave up eight walks throughout the game. These walks proved costly to the team and helped the Tar Heels win the contest.
Next up
Charlotte hits the road to Ruston, LA., to begin Conference USA play against the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs in a three-game weekend series on March 17-19. The action begins on Friday, March 17, with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. All three games will be available to stream on CUSA.tv.