The Charlotte Knights hosted the Charlotte 49ers and No. 6 ranked East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates at Truist Field on Wednesday, April 19. The Pirates pulled out a 6-2 victory over the 49ers.
With the victory, Charlotte falls to 19-17 on the season as they continue their No. 16 toughest schedule in the nation, while East Carolina improved to 29-8.
Late inning bullpen proved resilient
Pitchers Hale Sims and Clark Dearman combined to pitch 4.1 scoreless innings to close the contest against ECU. Sims took over in the fifth inning and stopped the game from spiraling out of control.
Sims went on to pitch 2.2 innings, only allowing two base runners that got aboard on base hits. He ended his night facing ten batters and getting eight of them out against one of the top lineups in the nation before passing the torch to Dearman in the eighth inning.
Dearman took over on the mound with a runner on second base and one out. He then took command on the mound, getting a strikeout looking against his first batter faced, and followed it up with a popup to the shortstop.
In the ninth inning, Dearman piled up two more strikeouts looking, completely fooling the hitters with all three of his strikeouts looking on the night as he snuck in a 92 mph sinker to get the hitters out. He recorded 1.2 perfect innings in relief while striking out three total batters on the evening.
Stolen bases prove costly
The Pirates made themselves at home on the basepaths stealing six total bases on the night. ECU kept pitchers off balance with their baserunning methods keeping that in the back of the pitchers' minds all night.
In the fifth inning, stolen bases proved costly as Luke Nowak and Alec Makarewicz stole bases to get into scoring position and ultimately came across to score on a two-run RBI single from Joey Berini, which expanded their lead to 6-1, pulling farther away from the 49ers.
Both squads struck out a lot but on different approaches
Charlotte and ECU both struck out at least 10 times in the game; over the weekend, ECU struck out a combined 16 times in three games, so Charlotte carved up a good amount of punchouts against a team that is reasonably disciplined at the plate.
The Pirates at the plate struck out 10 times, but it was in battling out the counts and hoping for the perfect pitch as six of their strikeouts were looking while going down swinging four times.
Charlotte has seen a dip in their plate discipline, with four of their last five games striking out in the double digits. At the plate in Uptown, Charlotte went down on strikes 12 times, with just two of them looking while the other 10 came from swinging.
Blake Jackson hits his first homer of season
Coming off the bench as a defensive substitute was outfielder Blake Jackson but he proved he could do more than flash the leather as he drilled a 99 mph cutter off the bat to left-center field, hitting it out of Truist Field for a 366-foot homer, his first home run of the season.
Next up
Charlotte looks to continue their Conference USA hot streak as they host the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Blazers in a three-game series at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium.
UAB currently sits in at No. 9 at 4-11, while the 49ers sit at No. 3 at 12-3, riding a four-game conference win streak.