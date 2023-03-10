The Charlotte baseball team hosted and lost to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks 11-9 at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. On Wednesday, March 8, the two teams battled in Kannapolis, N.C.
With the victory, UNCW improved to 7-6 on the young season, while Charlotte continued their losing skid to 5-8.
Butcher adds to history at Atrium Health Ballpark
In 2021 the 49ers played the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the first baseball game ever in Atrium Health Ballpark. In that matchup, Charlotte's Will Butcher hit the first-ever home run in the ballpark.
Butcher crushed a home run into the left field berm to cement his name into the new ballpark's history.
After falling behind in the count at 1-2, Head Coach Robert Woodard called time to speak to Butcher, and whatever he said worked because the next pitch was launched over the left field wall tying the game at 9-9, giving Charlotte their best hope all night.
Falling behind early continues to haunt the 49ers
A significant issue in the losses for Charlotte this season is that they have not been able to get a strong start on the mound. The 49ers have been falling behind by multiple runs and have built a deficit too big to overcome.
This theme continued against the Seahawks, where Charlotte was down 5-0 before they could escape the top of the first inning.
They chipped away at that lead here and there but could not tie the game until the sixth inning but gave the lead right back up in the top of the seventh.
Scoring runs has not been a problem for Charlotte, as they average eight runs per game but can't keep the other team's offense off the scoreboard to earn some notches in the win column.
Baserunning lapse kills a late-inning rally
In the bottom of the eighth inning, when the 49ers trailed 11-9, infielder Brandon Stahlman came up to the plate with two outs and a runner on first base.
Stahlman belted a line drive to left-center field with easy extra bases but risked it too much on the base paths. He attempted to leg out a double into a triple with two outs. He was tagged out at third base before the base runner on first reached home plate resulting in no run scored and the inning ending.
This play broke a cardinal rule of baseball in making the last out at the third base. Had Stahlman stopped at second base, the 49ers would have been down 11-10 with a runner in scoring position.
Seeing something new every day in baseball
The old "you see something new every day" cliché rang true Wednesday night. Late in the game, play was halted due to car lights shining in from centerfield in a grass parking lot across the street from the ballpark.
This rare occurrence saw play stop because of something outside the stadium's control. To get play resumed, the groundskeeper for the Cannon Ballers, Tim Siegel, ran from home plate out to the left field wall and climbed the fence before running out of the stadium, only for the cars to pull off before he could reach them.
The umpires decided not to delay the outcome further when more lights came on from that parking lot later in the game.
Next up
Charlotte hosts former Conference USA opponents, the Old Dominion University Monarchs, in a three-game series at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium, with the first game on Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m.