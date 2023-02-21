The Charlotte baseball team went 3-1 in its season-opening series against the Ball State University Cardinals. After losing their first game 2-1, the 49ers triumphed in a doubleheader, winning 9-4 and 9-5 and finished off the weekend with a program record 19-5.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said the team's win will help them build throughout the season.
"I'm really proud of the brand of baseball we played in the last three games," Woodard said. "If we continue to play that brand of baseball, good things will happen for us."
Here are four takeaways from the 49ers' series win over the Cardinals.
Hitting drought
During Friday's matchup, Charlotte only recorded three hits, leading to a 2-1 loss.
Senior infielder Austin Knight had two of the three hits.
Despite this hitting drought, Charlotte loaded the bases twice throughout the game, having 15 runners on base.
Moonshots galore
On Saturday's doubleheader matchup, Knight hit a home run to tie the second doubleheader game at 5-5.
During Friday's game, Charlotte's second homer of the season came from junior catcher Kaden Hopson over the right-field fence.
The 49ers hit 99 home runs last season and got off to a hot start in the category against the Cardinals.
Countless RBI
The 49ers finished its last game of the series with a record 15 runs batted in (RBI).
Hopson led the 49ers with three RBI during Sunday's matchup despite having one hit. Two came from a single, while the other came from after being hit by a pitch.
The 49ers had 455 RBI in 2022 and must continue this trend for a successful season.
Program-record for walks
The 49ers set a record for the most walk in a game in program history. They recorded 18 walks in the series finale on Sunday. The team ended up taking the series after a 19-5 victory.
The 49ers scored on four wild pitches, three hit batters and two errors coming from Ball State. Charlotte only had eight hits in the 19-run display. This achievement led to the game being called for a run rule, ending the game in the seventh inning.
Charlotte completed the weekend with 50 walks over the four-game series.
Next up
The 49ers will travel to play against the Clemson University Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the first road game of the season. The Tigers are currently undefeated (3-0) following their opening weekend.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on ACC Network Extra, along with an audio stream through CUSA.tv.