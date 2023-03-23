The Charlotte baseball team faced off against the University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks at Truist Field on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The 49ers emerged victorious, beating the No. 4 Gamecocks 6-2.
With the win, Charlotte improved their season record to 9-11 and handed USC their second loss.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said he is proud of his team's performance against a top-ranked opponent.
"We knew that we had our hands full, but to get back to the guys in the locker room, I couldn't be more proud of them," said Woodard. "They answered the bell and represented our University and program really well tonight."
Maintaining an early lead
The 49ers' offensive production has been consistent this season, averaging around eight runs per game, but they have struggled to maintain a lead.
Charlotte came alive offensively in the third inning after Blake Jackson and Jack Dragum hit back-to-back singles to knock in the first two runs for the 49ers.
With two runners on, Cam Fisher hit a home run to extend Charlotte's lead to 5-0 over the Gamecocks.
The 49ers flipped the script on USC, jumping out to an early lead and prolonging an opposing run until the sixth inning.
Improving at the mound
The 49ers have allowed an average of nearly seven runs per game, placing the team at No. 201 in the nation for earned run average. Before the game, South Carolina led the nation in runs scored, putting Charlotte's bullpen in a vulnerable position.
Collin Kramer pitched five innings against USC and struck out eight batters. Kramer allowed only two hits before being relieved in the top of the sixth by Vanderbilt transfer Donye Evans.
Evans pitched two innings and gave up one run to the Gamecocks before being relieved by Andrew Spolyar.
The 49ers displayed improvement at the mound with their victory over one of the best teams in college baseball.
Fisher's performance
Fisher has made a significant impact at the plate this season for the 49ers. Entering Tuesday night's matchup, Fisher was ranked No. 8 in the nation for home runs and had a batting average of .408.
Fisher has also showcased his defensive skillset while playing outfield for Charlotte. During a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second, Fisher made a diving catch to close out the inning for the 49ers.
Fisher looks to continue his high level of play when Charlotte faces off against Dallas Baptist University in their next game.
Confidence builder
After taking down the No. 4 in the nation, the Niners look to carry this momentum throughout the rest of their season.
Coach Woodard said he would hold his players to higher standards after their level of play against USC.
"We say all the time in our program that once we see something, we can't unsee it," said Woodard. "So when we see guys perform at a high level, that becomes a standard and a new expectation. That is the level of focus and competitiveness we expect for the rest of the way."
Next up
Charlotte hosts Dallas Baptist University in Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.