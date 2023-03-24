The Charlotte men's basketball team took home the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Championship trophy after beating Eastern Kentucky 71-68 on Wednesday, March 22.
Yes. 💚 pic.twitter.com/i45iLRq1Xb— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
On their path to championship, Charlotte beat Western Carolina University 65-56, The University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin 76-65 and Radford University 63-56, winning four games in five days down in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the Ocean Center.
"We played well down the stretch. That's exactly what you want to see happen. Proud of our guys, proud of Coach Sanchez and proud of our seniors. I want to thank them and all of those guys who contributed," said Athletic Director Mike Hill.
The 49ers took off their uniforms as Conference USA (C-USA) representatives for the final time when they lifted the CBI trophy. Next year, the 49ers move to the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Still, they gave the C-USA an excellent last run—carrying a winning mentality and momentum into the AAC next year.
"It's a league [AAC] that's super talented, and we know that. We are excited about moving to the American, and I think we have a lot of momentum now as a program and a lot of excitement," said Hill.
Takeaways from the CBI win
Niner Nation lost one of its biggest supporters on Tuesday night when Dale F. Halton died. Halton Arena, home of Charlotte basketball, is named after her.
Although the team might not have won the CBI in Halton Arena, they honored her legacy by wearing t-shirts commemorating her as they won in her honor.
For Dale. 💚 pic.twitter.com/IKML90xExV— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
The 49ers grew as a team this season, closing out the year by winning eight of their final 11 games, with two losses being decided by one possession. With most of the roster returning for another season, the team seems to be trending in the right direction as they prepare to jump to the AAC.
"This is the most wins we've had in over 20 years, and this is a team that is largely going to be back next year, so the experience is really critical," said Hill.
Charlotte had an outstanding team victory, with eight players scoring. Williams, who had led the team in scoring all tournament, distributed the scoring chances to the rest of his teammates, not allowing Eastern Kentucky to focus on one player defensively.
MVP 💚 pic.twitter.com/IU3fcFTklA— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
"This is what championship basketball is about. You can't depend on one guy. Everybody has to step up and do a bit more. I think today was a sign of what's in there, have to tap in there in the future," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez.
As the team enters the offseason, where recruiting and the transfer portal are so crucial, winning the CBI on national television gives the program publicity and makes the team more marketable to potential recruits.
"All kids want to be part of winning programs, so when you play live on ESPN, and you win, they see you and can see your style of basketball. Not only will it keep the guys already on your roster excited, but it will also help you attract players for the future," said Sanchez.
Champs. 💚#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/e7JwezqY0g— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 24, 2023