Victory eluded the Charlotte women's basketball team for the third time in a row, falling to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 65-41 on Jan. 19.
Here are four takeaways from the Sunday night loss.
Slow start
Both teams saw a sluggish beginning to the match as Charlotte held the only two points scored in the game for more than three and a half minutes.
While the Raiders found their rhythm around the halfway point of the first period, the 49ers could not find an answer.
This poor start and lack of momentum led to the 49ers heading into the second quarter facing a nine-point deficit and a tall order to claw their way back on the scoreboard.
Turnovers
Charlotte had trouble maintaining possession, giving up the ball 25 times to the Raiders, tying for their third most turnovers in a game since 2017.
Charlotte has not won a single game this season when giving up the ball 19 or more times.
The Raiders capitalized on the 49er turnovers, finding success on the fast break and putting points on the board.
Middle Tennessee scored 23 of their 65 points off Charlotte turnovers.
Shot selection
Both teams took nearly the same amount of shots on the night, but there was a stark difference in where they were shot from.
The Raiders only attempted eight more shots than Charlotte overall, but 23 more came from beyond the three-point arc and sank nine (27.3%) compared to Charlotte's three (30.0%). As they shot nearly the same percentage from long range, the volume of shots the Raiders took gave them the edge they needed to build a lead.
The Raiders came into the game with the intention to let it fly, and Charlotte couldn't stop it from coming down.
Big runs
By the end of the second quarter, Charlotte had gone on an 11-3 run to bring them within four points of the lead.
Meanwhile, the Raiders found themself on a number of runs during the game, scoring 11 straight in the first, going on an 11-4 run in the third and pulling away in the fourth with nine consecutive points.
These three runs alone amounted to 31, nearly half of Middle Tennessee's 65 points on the night.
Next up
Charlotte looks to get back in the win column against the Western Kentucky University Lady Toppers at Dale F. Halton Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21.