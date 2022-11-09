The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated Coppin State in their home opener on Monday, Nov. 7, at Halton Arena. As a result, the 49ers open the season 1-0 for the second consecutive season.
Charlotte is a relatively new team this year, losing eight players from last year's roster, including three starters.
Here are the takeaways from Charlotte's dominating 82-59 victory.
Jackson Threadgill looks to play a significant role on the team
Threadgill was the top performer for the 49ers against Coppin State. The junior led the team in points and minutes, with 16 and 32, respectively. He was also deadly behind the three-point line knocking down four of his six shots.
Threadgill started in 23 of Charlotte's 31 games last season. He averaged 5.9 points and 1.7 rebounds. Threadgill will play a significant role this year as one of the only players on the team who saw starting time last season.
Charlotte dominated the glass
The 49ers were one of the worst teams in the nation last year in rebounding, ranking No. 313 in the NCAA. However, Charlotte looks to change that this year and got off to a good start as they outrebounded Coppin State 38-28.
Charlotte had 30 defensive rebounds and eight offensive rebounds, while Coppin State had 25 defensive rebounds and three offensive rebounds.
Aly Khalifa led the team in rebounds with seven, while Brice Williams and Igor Milicic Jr had six.
Charlotte was efficient on offense
Charlotte had an efficient game on offense against Coppin State. The 49ers shot 50% from the field.
The 49ers also saw four players reach double figures: Threadgill, Williams, Lu'cye Patterson and Robert Braswell. It was a team effort, as 11 of the 13 Niners who saw playing time scored.
The 49ers shot 34.5% from three and made them at critical moments as a trio of three's allowed them to take a 32-20 lead in the first. Charlotte found most of their production down low, scoring 30 points in the paint.
Sharing the love
Charlotte had excellent ball movement in the game, as they had assists on half of their field goals.
In addition, Charlotte did a great job of spreading the defense out to find the open man. A total of four 49ers had multiple assists, with Khalifa and Threadgill leading the team with four each.
Next up
Charlotte will take it easy, as they have a week before their next game. They will take on Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. back in Halton Arena.
The 49ers come into the match with three straight wins against the Hawks.