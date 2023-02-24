UNC Charlotte freshman pitcher Lena Elkins was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week after her no-hitter performance to clutch a 1-0 win over St. John's University on Feb. 17.
Elkins' no-hitter marks Charlotte's 16th in program history. Elkins showcased her arm and earned the accomplishment in just the second game of her collegiate career.
"It was our first game of the weekend, so I just wanted to really set the tone for the team and give us a good chance to get the win," said Elkins.
Elkins got the start against St. Johns batters, giving up no hits and striking out eight of her opponents.
"It was pretty awesome just to have my second start," said Elkins. "It was really great having the team on my back. My teammates were awesome, and it was overall a really cool experience."
Winning mindset
It was just another game for Elkins, who puts a lot of time and preparation into studying her opponents before each game.
"I'm staying focused, watching film and seeing what the hitters' tendencies are," said Elkins. "Paying attention to that helps a lot, and then being in my bullpens before the game. I make sure I'm hitting spots and really focusing on what I'm going to throw in the game."
This game was mentally significant for the freshman joining the squad in the summer of 2022.
"It brought my confidence up just knowing that I can pitch at this level and get hitters out," said Elkins. "Whenever I'm having an off game, I can come back to this moment and remember I can do this."
During the red and black showcase, the team also had a significant accomplishment with their win over No. 13/No. 10 Georgia (7-4) on Sunday, Feb. 19.
"It was awesome just to make a statement for the whole team," said Elkins. "It just shows how good we are and how we can beat anybody on any given day."
Carrying over high school success
This is nothing new for Elkins, who threw three no-hitters in high school.
Elkins did a lot more than just pitch in high school. She was a tri-sport athlete playing basketball, softball and soccer.
"It's been a big difference not having to worry about having basketball or soccer practice," said Elkins. "But I miss those sports a lot."
It was a special moment for Elkins as her family witnessed her no-hitter in the stands.
"I'm thankful that they got to come and see that," said Elkins. "They were so proud of me, and they were just really, really happy."
Next game
Elkins and the 49ers continue Queen City Classic action on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 25, as they take on Kent State University and Georgia Institute of Technology at home.