On Aug. 15, Charlotte football hosted their media day ahead of their 10th regular season. Poggi offered an exclusive glimpse into the heart of the team ahead of the upcoming season.
From the announcement of a new docuseries to the fire of an underdog team, the event offered a number of takeaways that provide a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Charlotte football.
ESPN+ docuseries confirmed
After months of rumors of a docuseries surrounding Head Coach Biff Poggi and the Charlotte football team, Poggi confirmed on Thursday.
Poggi and his unique personality have been a camera magnet for years. This is not the first time he has been part of a documentary. While he was the head coach at St. Frances Academy, Poggi and his team were the subject of an HBO documentary entitled "The Cost of Winning," a four-part series.
The crew started filming before the spring. People working on the series include UNC Charlotte alum David Ravin, who will be part of the team writing it.
"[The cameramen] are around a lot. The kids are totally used to it," said Poggi. "It's just part of life these days."
The docuseries could have extreme importance for Charlotte, bringing in more attention and, therefore, possibly more players and money.
"I think it will be great for the university and the city," said Poggi.
Poggi requested that the series consist of 15 episodes, one for each game of the season. It will be streamed on ESPN+ and has gained much interest from the rest of the conference. It is unknown when the first episode will air.
Current focus is Sept. 2
When asked if Charlotte has any names circled on their schedule, Poggi was adamant that the team has yet to earn the privilege to circle names.
"We respect them all greatly; they have all won more than we have," said Poggi, "This group hasn't won a game."
With this, the eyes of the coaching staff and players of Charlotte football are on their opening game of the season as they host South Carolina State on Sept. 2 in one of the most anticipated games of the year for Charlotte Athletics.
"We are focused strictly on Sept. 2, and we are not in a position to circle any days on any calendars. We are a long way away from that," said Poggi
Play callers
Poggi announced that Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Ryan Osborn will be calling plays for the defense, while Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Mike Miller will call plays on the offensive end of the ball.
Poggi announced Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant Osborn as the 49ers' Defensive Coordinator in January 2023.
"I had the opportunity to work with Ryan last year at the University of Michigan," said Poggi. "Coach Oz brings NFL and major college football experience. He's coached at Florida, Michigan, Mississippi State and the Baltimore Ravens. He is incredibly bright, understands the entire defense, helped build Michigan's defense as one of the best in the nation and has been continuing to do so with the Baltimore Ravens. Players love playing for Coach Oz."
Charlotte native Miller was the co-Offensive Coordinator at Maryland before being named the 49ers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December.
"Mike came highly, highly recommended," said Poggi. "He is full of energy, full of ideas, full of enthusiasm and I think he's a future star. Just gotta get him to love to run the football as much as I do."
A balance of new and old
There was no question that the 49ers would be a new-look team following their previous season, losing many of their best players to graduation, the transfer portal and even getting drafted to the NFL. The names include Chris Reynolds, Victor Tucker, Grant Debose, Ashton Gist, Markees Watts and Solomon Rogers.
While they have a combined 12 starters lost between the offense and defense, they have 10 returning, with notable names such as Shadrick Byrd, Derek Boykins and Prince Bemah.
"There are a lot of really good players on the team here who've worked really hard and have totally bought into the culture," said Poggi. "The guys we brought in we wouldn't have brought in if we didn't think they were good players; so many of them are Power 5 players that have played at very high levels. So many of them I've coached before, either in college or in high school. So we really love the combination of what we have."
Conference championship is end goal
When Poggi was asked what constitutes a successful season, Poggi's response was blunt and straight to the point.
"We play in a conference, and a conference has championships; that's why you play in a conference. Our goal is to win the American Conference," said Poggi. "If we don't win that, that won't be a successful season. Would you want to play for a coach that didn't want to win the conference you played in? That's our goal."