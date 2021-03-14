It's been a year since the sports world shut down as we knew it, and the world changed on March 11, 2020. Sporting events look different nowadays, but we are getting back to normal day by day. The NT Sports staff reflect on the year and how sports have changed in Charlotte and around the country.
Bradley Cole, Sports Editor: I remember it like it was yesterday. Two buddies and I were sitting on the couch in my dorm room watching a 76ers' game like we did most nights after a long day of school. We kept flipping through the channels and kept hearing rumblings about COVID-19. Like most college students, I didn't think much of what we were hearing. Boy, was I wrong. I remember getting a notification about how the NBA was pausing its season. My jaw dropped, my phone hit the floor and my hands flew up in the air. It hit me at that moment things were going to change. I was almost angry. Before I knew it, I packed up my dorm room, said goodbye to my roommate and heading back to my hometown.
The last year has been wild for sports fans and everyone involved. We've learned a lot and hopefully won't take normalcy for granted ever again. Just at Charlotte, we've seen Covid take its toll on different sports. The football team had its season cut in half, and numerous teams have dealt with cancellations and postponements. I think it's all about moving forward now. Let's hope someday soon full capacity crowds will be back.
Miles Ruder, Assistant Sports Editor: You usually remember where you’re at during important events and I think all of us remember exactly where we were when Rudy Gobert tested positive for covid which sparked a quick reaction from everyone. It was like a domino effect where everything started to close down, one by one until all sporting events for the foreseeable future were cancelled. It was such awful timing because everything shut down right around the conference tournaments last year, causing March Madness to be cancelled, which is one of my favorite times of the year. From a Charlotte standpoint, this was really unfortunate because the men’s team had a winning record for the first time in years and had an actual shot of winning the Conference USA.
It feels like forever ago that everything was normal, that I almost don't remember how that feels. Looking back, I took everything for granted. There's not as much school spirit as the school, rightfully so, tries to limit crowds. Sporting events aren't as fun because the stadiums and arenas aren't packed. We're slowly but surely getting back to normal, but there's still a long road ahead.
Cameron Williams, Staff Writer: My dad and I bought tickets to the ACC basketball tournament last year, watching Syracuse beat UNC, and the announcement came across everyone's phones that the NBA had put their season on pause. It was surreal. Then the following day, finishing up with a class, I walked out thinking I was heading home to watch Duke play that afternoon, and then the news broke; the ACC tournament was canceled. For an avid fan who has watched ACC basketball since I was old enough to remember and probably earlier than that, it was gut-wrenching. Then in the following days, they canceled the NCAA tournament, which was when it finally hit me; this was something different. I was in a funk for about a week because the NCAA is something that I, as an avid basketball fan, live for in March, and it was just gone.
Soon after all of this, we as students found out that classes were being moved remotely, and personally, I have not had an in-person class since.
It was just a weird time for everyone and everyone involved in sports. It has changed how we attend sporting events and procedures we have to take to do so safely. I'm glad sports are back, but it would be nice to see it in the capacity they used to be in. Fans are a crucial part of sports, and it isn't the same without the thousands of fans cheering on their teams. Fortunately, being in the business we are, we can attend games, but for the average Joe, it isn't easy to obtain tickets for most events because of social distancing regulations.
Bryson Foster, Staff Writer: I remember leaving campus on a sunny Thursday afternoon after I had finished all of my classes for the day. Florida State was going to take on the Clemson Tigers in quarterfinal action of the ACC tournament. The ACC tournament is one thing that I look forward to the most because it marks the start of the season that we know of, like March Madness. The game would be canceled, and the whole tournament and Florida State would be crowned champions of the ACC since they were the top seed. I honestly thought that everything would be fine in a week, and the NCAA tournament would go off without a hitch, but I was sadly mistaken. Then abruptly, everything changed, and no sports would take place for multiple months.
Sports have always been an important part of my life, and without it, I felt lost for a time as a huge part of my identity would be taken from me. A year later, I realize that we need to be grateful for the moments that we did have. We still see the challenges of overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, but at the end of the day, we have learned that no matter what, we will come out of the "new normal" stronger than ever before.
