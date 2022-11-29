Offensive lineman Ashton Gist caps off his three-year career with the 49ers as the team finishes the 2022 season 3-9. In his time with Charlotte, he became a leader and star player for the offensive line.
Gist spoke with the Niner Times to reflect on his time at Charlotte and give a glimpse of the person under the helmet.
Niner Times: What has your time with the team been like?
Gist: I had a blast here. Coming to a close, I dapped up one of my best friends, Panda [Askew], and a couple of tears came up to my eyes. I was like, 'I'm going to miss these guys.' So it's a lot of joy. But it hurts that I'm leaving these boys.
NT: How would you describe this season?
Gist: This season hasn't been the best, but it's all about trying to stay positive. We didn't have the record we wanted to be or win the games we should have won but just staying positive. Knowing that you're getting better every day and trying to get better every day is like you're working. Make sure you work and have a reason to come back to work every day.
NT: What goes through your mind when you're out there protecting your teammates?
Gist: I know what my coaches told me to do, but when things start moving around, it's about surviving and trying to make sure I inflict a punch before I get punched, trying to be the first to contact always.
NT: What teammates do you think you're closest with?
Gist: Most definitely that group in our O-line, all of those boys. Some of those D-linemen too. I'm really cool with everybody. I hang out with them and talk to them here. But when we're outside of here, I hang out with them, I see them around and we all speak cordially. I really have a brotherhood within this team.
NT: Something that's been interesting for you lately is these question videos you do where you go around campus asking people questions. How did that start?
Gist: The first one was when we did a video on my uniform. I was hesitant to do it, but I had a blast with it, and then marketing saw the video and wanted me to do some more videos.
NT: What is your favorite post-game meal?
Gist: Chick-fil-A really hits the spot and is quick and fresh after the game.
NT: What is your order? Are you a spicy chicken sandwich guy? Chicken nugget guy?
Gist: My order from Chick-fil-A most definitely is the chicken club with bacon on it and a large fry.
NT: On your bio, it says you're an avid video game player. What games are you currently playing, and what is your favorite game of all time?
Gist: My favorite game of all time is most definitely Black Ops III. I was a fanatic for that game. What I'm playing right now is the new Modern Warfare 2, a little bit of Madden 23 and every now and then, I hop on UFC 4.
NT: Who would you say your favorite music artist is, and what do you play to hype you up before a game?
Gist: I listen to Future all day on game day. My favorite artist right now is probably Gunna or Future, but the best for me all the time is most definitely Lil Wayne. He's just a lyrical genius. He was before my time; I shouldn't really know about him, but he has some old music that's really good, and the newer stuff is always good.
NT: What sports team do you care for the most outside of Charlotte?
Gist: In the NFL right now, I have to say the Chargers. My real team is the Texans, but we're not doing too well, so I can't claim them right now. I have to sit on the back burner with them and wait till they have a better year. I don't have an NBA team; I watch the NBA for the excitement. I watch KD's [Kevin Durant] games, and I watch the Nets and the Lakers all the time. Those two teams are pretty good to me.
NT: What's your favorite thing to do in the offseason?
Gist: For the last couple of years, whenever I have time to go on vacation, I go back home to see my family and to catch up with them because I go six months at a time without seeing them, sometimes more than that. I don't go on vacations unless we want to go down to see my other family. My family's split in Mississippi; it's about a five-hour drive to see the ones at the bottom of Mississippi. I'm a family guy when I'm outside of football.
NT: Reflecting on your career, what do you hope your legacy will be on the program and even on your teammates?
Gist: I hope people will remember me as a person who can have fun, a joy, but when it's time to get on that field, a hard worker. I hope I was a good leader and instilled leadership into someone else. Hopefully, they have good leadership, and they will keep it going.
NT: What does it mean to be a Charlotte 49er?
Gist: To be a Charlotte 49er is to have fun and give it your all, regardless of what happens. Make sure you have fun with what you do, do it to the best of your ability and whatever happens is out of your control. You can give it your all because you want to know what you can do is successful, but don't give up.
NT: What's next after you?
Gist: Hopefully, I get a chance at the League [NFL]; that's a dream of mine. I'll look at my other options as far as leagues and stuff, but if I can't do that, I'd have to hang it up. Then I'll start looking into what I do in my field. So I probably will settle down and take a little break to relax, go fishing and do some stuff I like to do for a while. Then get back in the swing of things.