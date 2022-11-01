Charlotte women's soccer goalkeeper Brenna Murray has stepped into the starting role for the 49ers this season. The redshirt junior from Raleigh, N.C., has a high standard of excellence for herself on and off the field.
Murray is pursuing her B.S. in Exercise Science and a minor in Linguistics. In addition, the student-athlete serves as the president of UNC Charlotte's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).
She is currently the Chair of Conference USA (C-USA) SAAC and is a part of the Charlotte Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Murray was also a part of this year's homecoming court.
Murray said being a 49er means representing the gold standard.
"To me, being a Niner means excellence," said Murray. "Representing the Gold Standard in everything you do, showing up as the best version of yourself every day, loving the people around you and having gratitude for everything. Being a Niner means being my most authentic self and knowing that I am somewhere where I will be accepted and supported for who I am."
Road to becoming Charlotte's starter
Murray earned her first start in just her second match played with the 49ers since the 2019 season, she has been Charlotte's starting goalkeeper for eight games straight.
In 2019, Murray played four games coming off the bench allowing zero goals and recording two saves. Murray redshirted in 2020 and didn't see action during 2021. She played one game this year prior to September.
"I haven't had as many opportunities to play as I originally thought I was going to, so I'm just really glad I've been able to take advantage of the playing time I've had recently," said Murray.
Fortunately, the tables began to turn for the goalkeeper, and she has started nine out of the ten games she has played in this season.
2022 performance
The redshirt junior helped Charlotte women's soccer to their first two shutout victories. She made saves on the only shot on goal in both contests against L.A. Tech and UTEP. The 49ers secured a 2-0 win over the Lady Techsters and a 3-0 victory over the Miners.
"It definitely meant a lot to get those two shutouts. I think our team's been pushing for them all season, and to finally get them and the team to come together like that; the emotion, the excitement after the game, it really meant a lot," said Murray.
Building her resume
Her efforts earned her the women's soccer captain and the C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week, which was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
"It just felt awesome," said Murray. "I found out when Mike Hill [Charlotte athletics director] texted me, so it was a little overwhelming but super exciting. I am super appreciative of it, and it just makes me want to continue to push more and see what else we can do this season."
Murray, who is first on the team in save percentage at .767 and boasts a goals against average of 1.05, joins Bailey Manfredi as the only 49ers to receive weekly accolades this season. It is the first time the Green and White have had multiple players of the week since Abby Stapleton and Julia Patrum were named Goalkeeper and Offensive Player of the Week in 2020-21.
Moving forward
This year's team has had changes in the coaching staff and multiple players suffering injuries throughout. Murray said the team has battled through adversity.
"We're getting very gritty," said Murray. "This team knows how to put their heads down and get through things. Being a captain this year has meant a lot. I've been able to lead the younger players through adversity, and I take my role on the team very seriously. I want to lead by example. I want to show up every day."
Murray and the 49ers will face off against Rice in the Conference USA Championship tournament. Charlotte hosts the Owls on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The game is available to stream on ESPN+.
