The Charlotte 49ers men's golf team traveled to the tropics of the Bahamas to compete in the Nexus Collegiate tournament at the Albany Golf Club on Feb. 14-16. The team finished sixth in the tournament and
was led by sophomore Dongjin Park, who finished with 224 points and tied for second individually in the tournament. He also had a career-best 54-hole finish.
Round 1
The 49ers opened up the first round with a fifth-place finish. The 49ers' Caden Baker started with a nine-over round of 81. Trey Tobias came around with a round of 87.
Baker nailed a birdie on par-four 14th, with Tobias draining a birdie the same par five 15th. Baker ended the day tied 37th while Tobias was tied at 54th.
As a team, the 49ers totaled 310, with Park leading the way with 74. Behind him was Ben Woodruff, with the same score of 74. This would see them both tied into ninth place.
Alongside them was Matt Sharpstene with 76 and placed inside of the top-15 tied at 14th. Conor Gough reached with a round of 86, and Carson Ownbey had a round of 88.
Round 2
This round on Tuesday saw the 49ers place sixth, with Park climbing up the ranking by four spots into fifth place. He had ended the round with 75 and hit one over 37 on the front after an eagle two on par four.
Sharpstene hit for 78, which tied him into 11th. Ownbey had two more shots than Sharpstene with a round of 80 with a birdie on par-four tied for 49th. Woodruff shot 82, which would tie him for 14th, and Gough wrapped it up with 85 to tie for 53rd.
On the individual side, Baker and Tobias battled hard against the challenging weather conditions, with Baker shooting 82 with Tobias right behind with 83.
Round 3
The final round had a result for the 49ers, a round of 940 total, and Park was leading the way again with a round of 75, with him dropping his final six of seven holes. Park tied for the tournament lead in par four, scoring +1.
Ownbey scored the second-best round of the day for the 49ers with a 78. Sharpstene saw himself finish with a final round of 81 while draining a birdie on the 15th hole, which would tie him for 19th place. Woodruff would also finish with a tying position of 23rd, going 81 in the round, nailing his lone birdie on the 15th hole.
Gough ended the day with a round of 83 with a couple of birdies to get off an even start. As for the individuals, Tobias rounded out with 79 by hitting back-to-back birdies while Baker had a tough final outing of 85.
The 940 for the tournament was good enough for a mid-pack sixth-place finish.
Up Next
The 49ers get a couple of weeks to regroup until they are back in action on Mar. 2-4 in the Desert Intercollegiate tournament in Palm Desert, Ca.
