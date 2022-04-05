In a 15-team field, Charlotte's men's golf team went toe to toe with Ole Miss and came out with a one-stroke victory on Sunday to win the Irish Creek Intercollegiate Title at The Club at Irish Creek.
The 49ers picked up their third win of the season as they edged out Ole Miss in a toe to toe battle. A birdie on the 17th hole from Trey Tobias' helped Charlotte win the tournament after a weekend-long battle.
In two days, the 49ers went 24-under par, and Ole Miss placed second with a score of 23-under. VCU took third as they were 11 strokes off the lead.
"Really excited for these guys to pick up our third win of the year against a really good Ole Miss team," head coach Ryan Cabbage said, "They kind of had us on the ropes there with only two or three holes remaining, but the guys came through when they had to."
Ole Miss opened the last round three strokes behind Charlotte and even had the lead during the final round, but Charlotte edged out the Rebels.
Dongjin Park placed second individually, going 10-under. He was only a stroke back off the lead. The 49ers had six players under par for the tournament.
With the end of the season looming, the 49ers are peaking at the right time. The team placed first, second and fifth in March. Cabbage and his team will have one more regular-season tournament at Virginia and then will play in the Conference USA tournament starting on April 25.
"This team has a chance to be special, and we're trending in the right direction, but we've still got to continue to get better if we want to make that next step and be elite by the time we get to May," said Cabbage. "We'll take a couple of days off and get a little bit of rest after three straight tournaments in a short period of time, and then we need to get back to work to get ready for the last regular-season event at the University of Virginia before we move into the conference championship and the NCAA championship."
