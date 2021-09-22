The Charlotte men's and women's golf teams are coming off of tournament play on Monday, Sept. 20 and 21. Both teams had successful weekends and will look to build on it throughout the rest of the season.
Men's Golf: River Run Collegiate
The Charlotte 49ers men's golf team had a fantastic tournament as they would come in first out of 16 teams on both days.
TOURNAMENT CHAMPS!The Niners dominate the River Run Collegiate by 31 shots claiming the first title of the year!Sharpstene eagles 18 to edge Woodruff by one for Medalist honors! What a finish, what a tournament!DETAILS: https://t.co/EkS0zHDK6W#GolfStandard | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/zhZp04FjzY— Charlotte Men's Golf (@CharlotteMGolf) September 21, 2021
"It was a great team win," said Head Coach Ryan Cabbage. "I think I'm probably the happiest with the fact that as a team, we started the day with a 15-shot lead and one goal that I gave to the guys was basically to forget about the lead and let's go see how good we can be today."
The team shot a four-under 284 in round one to lead the tournament by 15 shots on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the 49ers dominated the field by shooting an eight-under 280 in less than desirable conditions to win the tournament by an outstanding 31 shots.
The 49ers finished the tournament with four players in the field's top-five. Senior Matt Sharpstene edged out teammate junior Ben Woodruff with an eagle on the 18th to secure his first college win. Sharpstene finished nine under with Woodruff right behind him with an eight-under.
🚨 AWARD WINNER! 🚨After securing medalist honors at the River Run Collegiate, Matt Sharpstene picks up Conference USA's Men's Golfer of the Week!DETAILS: https://t.co/K4ZJWKrtd0#GolfStandard | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/fvyc8tHyLj— Charlotte Men's Golf (@CharlotteMGolf) September 22, 2021
"It was great to see Matt get the first college win of his career, and Ben was right there in the mix as well," said Cabbage.
Sophomore Dongjin Park and senior Trey Tobias also came home in the top five for the 49ers. Park shot a two-under to finish third, while Tobias shot a one-under to come home fourth.
Charlotte finished 15 under for the tournament at a whopping 849 and was 31 shots clear over Marshall, who finished in second place. This win is the team's first since the Linger Longer Invitational, which took place in March.
The 49ers will be back in action on Oct. 10-12 as they compete in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Johnson City, TN.
Women's Golf: Mercedes-Benz Championship
The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team finished tied for 13th out of 17 teams on both days of the tournament.
On Monday, the 49ers finished the day tied for 13th with the College of Charleston. The team shot a 22 over 590. On Tuesday, Charlotte didn't change their standing as they came home tying for 13th in the tournament, finishing 32 over, which was just four shots back of Middle Tennessee.
Monday's action saw senior Jennifer Rosenburg lead the charge for the 49ers. Rosenburg shot a two-over 73 to start but bounced back in the second round of the day by shooting a two-under 69 to set the pace for Charlotte as she tied for seventh after 36 holes. The round saw her have four birdies, including three in a row at a time.
Redshirt freshman Maia Samuelsson had an outstanding first round on Monday. She had the best score among the team with a three-under 68. Samuelsson drained four birdies in a terrific round.
Tuesday's action once again saw strong play from Rosenburg as she finished the tournament with two solid rounds. Rosenberg finished tied for 12th with a two-over 215, which was one of the best among the team.
Sophomore Kaiyuree Moodley had a standout performance as well as she had shot a two-over-par 73 in the final 18 holes. Moodley continued her trend of birdies from the first day of the tournament on Tuesday, which saw her birdie the second hole. She finished the tournament tied for 51st.
Samuelsson and sophomore Kayla Bartemeyer also produced at a high level throughout the championship. Samuelsson came home tied for 26 while Bartemeyer finished tied for 70th in her debut tournament.
The 49ers will look to grow off this performance in their upcoming tournament. The team will be back in action on Sept. 26-28 as they will compete in the Bryan National Collegiate just north of Greensboro, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.