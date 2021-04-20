Charlotte men's golf team recruited a phenomenal addition to the Men's Golf team from across the pond. Fifth-year golfer John Gough came from Slough, England, a small town outside of London.
He has been playing since he was a toddler and could barely hold a club. With his love for the game and strong passion for succeeding, he made this sport his lifestyle. Gough adds an extra layer of fury that the team has used during his tenure.
Gough is reminded of all of his inspirations from the game of golf, such as Tiger Woods and the head pro at his home club. Wanting to be at their level of dedication pushed Gough to practice that much more.
Although the team only practices five days a week, it is very important to work every day to keep up with this fast-paced sport.
"There are no off days in golf; the work never stops. It is up to us to keep grinding on our own time," said Gough.
Being a student-athlete with a sport like golf is anything but easy. You have to have your head in the right space because golf is a major mental game. There are such quick turnarounds from week to week. The school work on the road is just an added level of difficulty.
Gough stresses the importance of good time management. "Nothing is worse than having to cram homework in the night before a tournament. You need to be well-rested," said Gough.
To Gough, being a player on the team is an absolute privilege. He is competing on the highest level against the strongest potential field in this division. His hard work and dedication only exemplify his utmost gratitude.
The team has traveled to several states such as California, Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. There are up to 21 teams to compete with at the various matches. Charlotte is rising to the challenge by being one of the hardest teams to beat.
This year has been an incredible season for the Niner men's golf team. Heading into California, the team placed second overall in the Desert Intercollegiate. Gough finished in the top ten, shooting six-under-par in the last round and a three-under overall. With the numbers he had been putting up, he was close to having a breakthrough.
At the Linger Longer Invitational in Georgia, Charlotte held the first spot with an 11-stroke lead. The team finished 25-under par. Not only did the team take home the gold, but so did Gough. He became a medalist with his first career individual title at 13-under par.
Although Gough shared the lead for two rounds, the final round was when the clutch birdie came into play. It wasn't until the 18th hole in the final round of which Gough birdied, taking the lead by only one shot. It was a very close match, but he hung in there the whole time and remained focused.
The team's bond is truly helping this team remain so strong, being one of the biggest key factors of success.
"Our team has got to be up there with some of the best team chemistry in the country," said Gough. "When you can have trust in your teammates, you can play your own game that much better."
Gough is one of the biggest driving forces to the team's success. Being a fifth-year, not only is he helping by putting up incredible scores, but also by being an outstanding leader to his teammates.
Gough is good at helping coach the other players when he can, offering his best advice. He loves to be the jokester on the team to make everyone laugh and have a good time, yet he knows the exact moment he needs to flip his switch and get serious.
There is still work left to be done, and Gough is fully committed to finishing strong. With regionals and nationals still on the way, it leaves for many lofty goals yet to be accomplished.
Gough is confident the team will make it to regionals this year and really believes they will make it to nationals as well.
"We have the team this year to do it for sure," said Gough.
Charlotte men's golf will participate in the Conference USA Championships starting April 26 in Texarkana, Arkansas.
