Being in a sport mostly dominated by men, women's golfer Kaiyuree Moodley is out to defy those odds. A second-year from South Africa, Moodley has played in several world championships around the globe that are accompanied by some awards.
Her interest in playing golf came from a young age when her mom came home from the store with a set of toy golf clubs.
"I played my first event when I was five, and my mom came back from the grocery store with a pair of golf clubs, and I was very sporty as a child," said Moodley. "I missed the whole girly-girl phase, and I was hitting the ball from one end of the house to the other, and she had suggested I go to a practice facility and let coaches come and see me. Telling me I had a natural talent."
Inspirations are essential when it comes to Moodley's game. Unfortunately, female golfers are not talked about or mentioned like male golfers are.
"Honestly, my inspiration is the women that come from South Africa and third world countries, so I'm playing for them or any girls around the world who are too scared to try and do something new," Moodley said.
"You know golf is a mens' sport, as they say, and I am here to break stereotypes. I think every woman out there and whatever sport they are playing can break those stereotypes," she added.
Moodley spent her first year at the University of South Carolina. But due to Covid, it was hard for her to travel and stay in the states.
"I was supposed to start at South Carolina in the fall of 2020, and our visa offices in South Africa were closed, so I had to spend my first semester at home. So, I only had one full year of being in America since I was able to get here in January," expressed Moodley.
"It's been hard because traveling from different countries, some require you to quarantine for two weeks, it's hard, but it has brought me here, and I'm happy with it."
Then when the time came for her to go to Charlotte, she was eager to compete with the top golfers in the country and conference. Moodley finished top ten in three of her five collegiate tournaments this year at Charlotte during the fall season. Her consistency was what she liked the most to finish out the season.
"It felt really good. I didn't have the best start to my season here, and I haven't played competitive golf in a very long time. When I was home, our events were canceled due to Covid, so there was no competitive feeling in two months," said Moodley.
"After that first event, I sat down with the coaches and spoke to them about what I can do and how I can change because I know that is not how I play. The changes that I made, as I can see, have been really good for me, and I'm looking to take that to the next level."
The coaches are what she is thankful for to help her improve throughout the season. Coach Ryan Ashburn is in her first year with Charlotte women's golf.
"She has been very helpful. It's definitely different compared to the coach I had in South Carolina. But, they both are great in their own ways. Coach Ashburn is someone that pushes you and wants you to strive hard for your goals," said Moodley.
Golf is usually an individual sport, but there are times you may get the chance to play as a team or with a partner. This is new for Moodley playing in college.
"I have been brought up where golf is an individual sport, but I like this environment of being able to work with my teammates," said Moodley.
"Our team is new with six new players and two new coaches, so we know the beginning may be tough just because we don't know each other, but I was happy we were able to bond very quickly and carry into the season with good chemistry."
As for Moodley, the international stage is another opportunity given to her that she truly enjoys. Competing in six U.S. Kids European Championships, winning 12 girls and five top-five finishes, Moodley is eager to continue her success.
"At that stage, I was with an organization called S.A. kids golf, and they were able to take me overseas, and then I graduated to Golf RSA. They have given me so many opportunities to compete against some of the best in the world," Moodley said.
Out of all the international tournaments, Moodley has won the Jackie Mercer Trophy as the leading amateur at the 2020 Investec Women's Open in Cape Town, South Africa.
Besides the fact she competes in numerous tournaments, she enjoys being able to experience different cultures and cuisine when traveling the globe.
Going forward in her career, Moodley wants to continue her golf career in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).
"My ultimate goal is to become a professional in the LPGA. Ideally, if I'm good enough, I would like to get there quickly. If not, I would go through Ladies European Tour (LET). Hopefully, I'm able to stay here in the U.S. and be able to build a career here," said Moodley.
Moodley is at the height of her athletic and academic career and will look to achieve more throughout her time at Charlotte as the women's golf gets back to their days of success after not playing last year.
