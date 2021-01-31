With spring sports getting canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Charlotte spring athletes are ready to get back to work in their respective 2021 seasons. Here are a few of the sports starting soon and what's in store for them.
Men's Golf
Coming into the 2021 season, Charlotte returns a ton of savvy veterans such as John Gough as well as Matt Sharpstene who placed in the top four of the most prestigious amateur tournament in the world, the US Amateur, over the summer of 2020.
The 49ers start their season on Feb. 1 and 2 down in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, in the Sea Best Invitational hosted by Jacksonville University. This tournament will be held at TPC Sawgrass, where the PGA Tour hosts the Players Championship every year. Getting off to a good start to the season will be the number one goal for head coach Ryan Cabbage and the team.
The 49ers will host the Irish Creek Invitational later in the season at the start of April. This event will be held at the Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis, NC. The C-USA tournament will be held in late April, followed by the NCAA tournament, which starts in mid-May.
Men's Soccer
The 49ers return several key components, number one being their redshirt senior goalkeeper, Austin Mullins. It is good to have leadership, especially at that position going into an uncertain season like this one.
The 49ers have already started exhibition play as they hosted Liberty on Jan. 30, which ended in a 1-1 draw with a goal for the 49ers coming from freshman Jonathan Nyandjo in the 88th minute of the game.
Charlotte will start the season on the road at Duke, with their first contest being canceled against Mercer. The team will only be playing 11 games this year after the cancellation of Mercer, so every game will be even that much more important this season. The NCAA tournament will start on April 23.
Women's Soccer
Charlotte's women soccer team go on the road for their first four games of the season, playing Kennesaw State, UNCG, App State and Western Carolina before returning home to face UNCW on Feb. 21.
Playing all of these non-conference teams on the road to start the season will be a test of the team's mental game as well as physical.
Charlotte returns only five seniors, and this team is full of youth. With youth comes inexperience, but head coach John Cullen is up for the task as the team looks to navigate an unusual season. The C-USA tournament is slated to be held from April 13-17.
These teams will look to get off to a great start to their seasons and hope that COVID-19 does not interfere with their schedules. Both the softball and baseball team will also start their 2021 seasons in the coming weeks.
