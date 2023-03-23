Charlotte has won two consecutive games against Virginia Tech University (VT) after beating the No. 6 ranked Hokies 5-2 in 2022 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
Charlotte's victory on Wednesday marks the first time since 1997-1998 that the 49ers have had two consecutive wins against the Hokies.
Star pitcher Sam Gress held the Hokies to one hit the entire night, leading the Niners to an excellent defensive win.
Charlotte Head Coach Ashley Chastain discussed how well Gress executed their plan of attack.
"Just another gritty performance by Sam," said Chastain. "I feel like I say that every time she pitches now, which is a great thing. I'm just so proud of her, and we had a really good plan against their entire offense, but a plan is only good if you execute it live, and she did that."
How it happened
The game remained scoreless until the third inning, when the visiting 49ers sent the ball out of the park for a solo home run, courtesy of freshman Lexi Winters.
Going into the bottom of the third down 1-0, VT attempted to tie up the game with a home run. Charlotte outfielder Lexi Wagner objected to their attempted tying statement, reaching over the fence and snagging a would-be home run for an out, securing her a spot on Sportscenter Top 10 Plays.
At the top of the fourth inning, Kassidy Krupit was able to snag Charlotte's second solo home run, doubling the 49ers' lead against the Hokies.
Gress had her second 1-2-3 inning at the bottom of the fourth, sending Charlotte up 2-0 over VT into the fifth inning.
Gress continued to strikeout Hokie after Hokie, sitting on the cusp of a no-hitter entering the seventh inning.
At the top of the seventh, Kiyah Garrett hit the ball over the fence for Charlotte's third solo home run, and Bailey Vannoy hit a single, which was No. 235 in career hits, making her the new program hit leader.
In the bottom of the seventh, VT's Jayme Bailey sent a ball sky high, ending Gress's no-hitter chances and narrowing the gap on Charlotte's lead.
The Niners could hold on to a 3-2 victory over the Hokies, beating their third ranked opponent of the season.
Takeaways
The 49ers have proven they can win both offensively and defensively. With the gritty pitching of Gress and the power hits of Vannoy and Ashleigh Washington, the 49ers have proven they have the potential to be a scary team to cross.
The Niners are successfully batting above their conference. With the wins over the University of Georgia, Arizona State University, and Virginia Tech University, the Niners have beaten three ranked Power 5 Conference schools.
While Vannoy continues to set Program and Conference USA (C-USA) records, freshmen and transfers have stepped up to the plate and delivered, with three of the 49ers' top performances against VT coming from freshmen Winters and transfer students Gress and Krupit.
Moving Foward
After traveling to Blacksburg, Va., the Niners come back to Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium to welcome the University of Texas at El Paso Miners for the battle of the pickaxes.
Charlotte looks to better their 4-2 conference record and 9-4 home record against the No. 9 ranked C-USA team. The action kicks off on Friday, March 24, 2023, and will be streamed on ESPN+.