Niner Times continues to monitor the situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it affects Charlotte 49ers Athletics. Here is what we know so far:
Conference USA has cancelled the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships. The women's team beat North Texas on Wednesday, March 11 71-67 to advance to the quarterfinals and face Western Kentucky on Thursday, March 12. The men's team earned a first-round bye and were to begin tournament play in the quarterfinals against FIU on Thursday, March 12.
Conference USA has suspended the 2020 spring athletic season. The cancellation of all spring sporting events includes the Charlotte 49ers Football Spring Game scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Spring practices will still take place but will no longer be open to the public.
The suspension of the 2020 spring athletic season by C-USA includes conference, non-conference and out-of-season (men's or women's soccer, for example) competitions. This also includes upcoming baseball games scheduled to take place at BB&T Ballpark.
The NCAA has cancelled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships including men's and women's basketball tournaments. This also includes NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships in which Charlotte 49er senior pole vaulter Keon Howe was to participate.
All suspensions of spring season activities are in effect until further notice.
All tickets purchased in advance for home sporting events will be refunded according to Charlotte 49ers Athletics. For questions about tickets contact the Charlotte 49ers Ticket Office at 704-687-4949 or niner@uncc.edu.
The Student Health Center encourages students to call the office at 704-687-7400 if they experience symptoms such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath and have traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran.
This article will be updated as more information is provided.
