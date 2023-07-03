Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium hosted a pair of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup matches on Sunday, July 2.
USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago
The United States men's national football team (USMNT) won the match 6-0, with Jesús Ferreira scoring three goals for his second consecutive hat trick, the first successive hat tricks in USMNT history. Ferreira's hat trick also tied him with Landon Donovan for the most in USMNT history with three.
The other goal scorers in the match for the U.S. were Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Brandon Vazquez. Cowell and Busio scored their first international goals in the match, while Busio did so in his home state.
With the match being 6-0, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner became the fastest goalkeeper to reach 20 wins and 20 clean sheets in USMNT history, doing so in just 30 games.
The U.S. controlled the entire match against Trinidad and Tobago national football team. The U.S. held possession 66 percent of the time to Trinidad and Tobago's 34 percent and had 23 shots, with eight being on goal, compared to Trinidad and Tobago, having just nine shots with three on goal.
The 6-0 win also solidified the U.S. at the top of their group with seven points and a goal differential of +12. The U.S. advances to the knockout stage along with the Jamaica national football team from Group A.
Honduras vs. Haiti
The match between the Honduras and Haiti national football teams was much closer than the night's first match. Honduras won the match 2-1 after falling behind 1-0 in the 20th minute.
Haiti's 20th-minute goal was scored by Frantzdy Pierrot tapping the ball into the goal after the Honduras goalkeeper made a save with the ball getting away from him.
The first of the two Honduras goals came in the 42nd minute on a header from Jerry Bengtson, assisted by Maylor Núñez. The second and final goal was scored in the 59th minute by José Pinto and assisted by Jorge Álvarez.
During the match, Honduras held possession 55 percent of the time to Haiti's 45 percent. Honduras had 20 shots to Haiti's 18, with both teams having seven of those shots on goal.
Crowd and Atmosphere
Between the two games, there was an announced attendance of 47,382.
"I was blown away by the crowd," said USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Up next
The U.S. is the only team of the four that played in Charlotte to advance to the quarterfinals.
Honduras was eliminated from the quarterfinals by a 1-0 Qatar national football team win over the Mexico national football team, putting Mexico and Qatar in the quarterfinals from their group.
The quarterfinals begin on Saturday, July 8, and continue on Sunday, July 9.