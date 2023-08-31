With an open position for the team's biggest decision-maker, Head Coach Biff Poggi made the arrangement to bring back a familiar face. Senior Jalon Jones joins his former high school coach to commence the new era for the Charlotte 49ers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Jones began playing at Jackson State University before transferring to Bethune-Cookman University. He completed 188 of 321 passes for 2275 yards, 14 touchdowns and rushed an extra 574 yards before committing to the Green and White.
"The opportunity to jump up in the conference and to be a part of the first Charlotte team in the American, that opportunity is big," said Jones. "Being able to say I was on this team, being a leader and being somebody that contributed is amazing."
Rekindling
It was no coincidence that the chance arose to play under Poggi five years later. Jones met Poggi at the age of 16 at Saint Frances Academy and graduated as a four-star prospect.
"Me and Coach Poggi stayed in contact since I played for him in high school," said Jones. "He's always been a great man, somebody that I've always been able to call whenever I had an issue. He's a great coach and somebody that's going to critique you hard, but he's also going to love you even harder."
Quarterback searching
With six quarterbacks listed on the roster, Poggi is not afraid to utilize multiple players in Charlotte's favor. Jones said he has no pressure on whoever coach decides to take the spotlight.
"I always go out there with the mindset of me just competing against myself," said Jones. "It's the coach's job to put whoever they feel like is best on the field, but it's my job to go out there and be the best me every day. I know my play will speak for itself."
During the 49ers' spring game on April 22, Jones finished the game going 6-of-7 for 67 yards, not allowing an interception.
"I thought [Jones] was outstanding; he's dynamic," said Poggi. "He was a showstopper today. He's going to give people trouble."
On Aug. 4, the 49ers held their first day of training camp. Poggi had been looking for a versatile playmaker, and Jones was hoping to show the work to satisfy his needs.
"He's throwing the ball a lot better. When you add that to his athletic ability with his feet, he's dangerous," said Poggi. "We have a lot of leaders, and he's certainly one of them. People respect you when you play, and he plays well."
Team and personal growth
After playing for multiple universities throughout his career, Jones said he is still working to revamp his command and leadership.
"I can throw, I can pass, I can run, but being able to have a command of the offense and lead the guys, that's something that I've continued to work on, and I'm proud of the work that I've put in it," said Jones.
In terms of how the 2023 season will go, Jones, along with the rest of the 49ers, hopes to reestablish the image of a broken program. In the 2022 season, the 49ers were 3-9 overall, which sat them in last place in the Conference USA standings.
"My personal goals are team goals. We just want to win, that's the main thing," said Jones.
Striving to be a part of a new winning team, Jones said he hopes to seek this achievement with the coach he admires. Throughout the years, Poggi's words have stuck with Jones.
"When I was playing for him in high school, he told me to control the controllable, control what you can control," said Jones. "I can only control what's going on with myself and how I perceive my environment. It's allowed me to have a better attitude and mindset on whatever is going on around me."
Looking to gameday
Jones and the 49ers open up the season with a clash against the South Carolina State University Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept 2. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. inside Jerry Richardson Stadium, and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.