The Charlotte men's basketball team pulled out all the stops to secure an overtime victory over the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers 68-64 on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Sophomore center Aly Khalifa recorded a new career-high of 24 points to help the 49ers earn their first home win since Jan. 14.
The win lifts Charlotte to 6-9 in Conference USA (C-USA) play and drops WKU to 6-9 in the C-USA, with the teams ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the standings.
First half
The 49ers and the Hilltoppers fought hard with back-to-back scoring throughout the first 18 minutes of the half. The largest lead was only five points.
Guard Brice Williams recorded the first points of the night for the 49ers, draining a three with 18:26 left in the half.
Khalifa followed with a jumper in the paint, and a layup by guard Isaiah Folkes put the 49ers up 7-2.
With 10 minutes remaining in the half, Hilltoppers center Fallou Diagne made a three-pointer to tie the game at 17 apiece.
Charlotte utilized the last two minutes of the half to score two layups, and a three-point basket from Williams made it a 35-28 lead going into halftime.
Second half
After the break, Khalifa gained momentum as he made multiple three-pointers to put Charlotte up by 10, 46-36.
Folkes contributed his fair share of threes and layups in his first career start, going 4-7 on field goals and 2-3 from beyond the arc. With 10 minutes remaining, Folkes' layup put Charlotte up 48-41.
Following a three from Charlotte guard Montre' Gipson, the 62-54 lead began to narrow.
With four minutes remaining on the clock, WKU answered with a steal, layup and dunk.
Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight sent the game to overtime in the last 12 seconds off a layup.
At the end of regulation, the game was tied at 62 apiece.
Overtime
With an additional five minutes added to the clock, McKnight was the first to score for WKU, making it a 64-62 game.
After a scoreless three minutes, Khalifa was ready to end the game, making two 3-pointers and putting Charlotte on top 68-64.
The Hilltoppers could not answer back, and the 49ers held onto the win 68-64.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said wins are expected whenever the ball moves well.
"When your center is shooting the ball, opening up the floor and moving the ball from side to top, things happen. I think today we did a much better job than on Saturday, and that's the lesson learned,' Sanchez said.
Takeaways
The 49ers shot a season-high 14 threes and forced the Hilltoppers into 15 turnovers.
Williams achieved a team-best nine rebounds, seven coming from the defensive side.
This game marked the first time Charlotte made a change in the starting lineup that was not due to illness or injury. The 49ers earned their first win without the usual starting five of Gipson, Khalifa, Lu'Cye Patterson, Jackson Threadgill and Igor Miličić Jr.
Next up
The 49ers will take a one-day break before traveling to take on Louisiana Tech University on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Tipoff at Thomas Assembly Center is set for 3 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on ESPN+.