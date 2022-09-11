The Charlotte men's soccer team, ranked 13th in the nation, defeated Detroit Mercy 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9, in Transamerica field. The 49ers improved their record to 4-0-0 with their third clean sheet. This win also marked Coach Kevin Langan's 118th career win passing former coach John Tart for most all-time.
"It feels great. I didn't set out to break records; I just tried to do the best we can," Langan said. "It feels weird because we're right in the middle of the season."
Senior captain Sean Suber was honored to be a part of such a great honor for his coach.
"We were super hyped up. Kevin is a great coach and a great mentor to all of us," said Suber. "Just add that little extra excitement coming into the game trying to get that win for him, and we got it done."
First half
Early in the multiple first-half corners led to a goal for the 49ers by sophomore defender Lasse Laursen in the fifth minute on their third corner.
A penalty in the 30th minute was given to Charlotte. Suber converted on the kick extending the lead to 2-0 with 15 minutes left in the first.
Suber shared his philosophy on taking penalty kicks.
"I'd have made one two games ago but missed it. My philosophy is just going up to take it and thinking where I'm going to go," said Suber. "Just hitting the back of the net felt good and reset."
Second half
Sophomore midfielder Luke Husakiwsky scored off a corner in the 58th minute, making it 3-0.
Kameron Lacy got on the score sheet in the 73rd minute with a slick move around the keeper, making the score 4-0. The final piece of the action in the game's final minute was a goal by junior midfielder Matthew Kirk making the score 5-0.
"The last part of the second half, I thought, looked a little more like us. We moved the ball quickly. The tempo through the middle was much better, more man-forward. The whole game was sped up a lot," said Coach Langan.
Historic night
John Tart's record of 117 wins has stood since 2006. Langan, in his eleventh season at the helm of Charlotte, broke the record in 46 fewer games.
Up next
The Charlotte 49ers men's soccer team is back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. as they face Winthrop at Transamerica Field.
